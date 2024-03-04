LeBron James' Lowest Scoring Games: How Many Times Has King Failed To Register Double Digits in His NBA Career?

LeBron James became the first ever player to reach 40000 points in the NBA when he scored his ninth point in the game against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James has averaged over 20 points per game for each of his 20 seasons, showing that he has maintained a healthy scoring pace throughout his career. However, LeBron has always wanted to be recognized for more than just his scoring ability. He excels in playmaking and defense, among other areas of the game.

Considering the controversy surrounding his scoring prowess, it is almost unbelievable to read that LeBron, at the age of 39, is averaging 25 points per game this season.

The King has experienced several poor games where he was unable to score even in double digits despite playing more than enough minutes, just like any player who has had a lengthy and successful career.

This article looks at James’ lowest-scoring games in his career.

6. 9 points, New Jersey Nets, February 2004

LeBron James was still trying to find his feet in the league and as a 19-year-old he was just a bit more inconsistent.

In this game against the New Jersey Nets, James played 29 minutes but could only manage nine points as the Cavs were blown out by 20 points.

5. 8 points, Milwaukee Bucks, May 2007

It was an uncommon occasion as the Cleveland Cavaliers easily defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, with Larry Hughes and Drew Gooden accounting for most of the scoring.

Despite playing for more than 42 minutes, LeBron James was only able to make one of his thirteen field goal attempts. However, James did play a fantastic defensive game.

4. 7 points, Denver Nuggets, November 2003

LeBron James faced a formidable Denver Nuggets squad in his rookie campaign, which included Andre Miller, Voshon Leonard, and a young Carmelo Anthony.

The season had not yet begun for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were off to a dismal 0–4 start. LeBron showed enormous potential with seven points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, but the team lost 93-89.

3. 6 points, Detroit Pistons, November 2003

LeBron faced the Detroit Pistons, one of the top teams in the league that season, a few weeks after the game mentioned above. With Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, and Richard Hamilton on their roster, the Pistons easily defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron provided seven assists but can just make two of his eleven-shot attempts.

2. 4 points, LA Clippers, November 2003

When it came to scoring, LeBron's worst games occurred mostly in his rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers even attempted to move LeBron James around to acknowledge his generational talent.

In the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron James, who was playing center, had one of his worst performances of the year. Carlos Boozer, who finished with 14 points and 21 rebounds, was moved to make room for him after he finished with four points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

1.3 points, Houston Rockets, December 2004

Although LeBron James played at least fifteen minutes in this game, statistically speaking it was his worst; however, LeBron was playing through pain due to an unidentified problem.

The King couldn’t score a field goal in the game but did provide five assists in those 17 minutes.

