Reggie Bush is finally getting his Heisman Trophy back after the Heisman Trust announced its reinstatement formally. The former New Orleans Saints player received it in 2005 and it's been 14 long years after which, the American former running back will be getting his Trophy back.

Amid the news, the question arises, what did he do and why did he lose his Heisman Trophy? A look at why the trophy was taken away from the USC Trojans star.

Here Is Why Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy Was Taken Away

Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy was taken away following the violation of the NCAA rules. However, after the changes in college sports, it was announced by the Heisman Trust to reinstate the award decades after it was taken away.

The trust decided to give it back due to the ‘enormous changes’ in the landscape of college football now while USC will receive a replica. Additionally, he will be invited to the future events and ceremonies of the award. He received the award during a summit meeting of the Trust on Wednesday.

The president of Heisman Trophy Trust, Michael Comerford said via the official site of the award that they are "thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments."

The former American football player was stripped of the award in 2010 following an NCAA investigation where the now 39-year-old was found guilty of receiving gifts and benefits from marketing agents which weren't allowed and was illegal at that time.

However, things have changed following the NIL where college athletes are now allowed to receive compensation for their name, omage and likeness. Back in 2020, after the introduction of NIL, Reggie accused the NCAA of defaming him and stated that it had been “forced into this,” he told The Athletic.

Bush had also released a statement in 2021 where he criticised the Heisman Trust. The former player stated that he even “reached out to the NCAA” Several times, however, no response or help was provided in return. He also demanded his “records should be reinstated” which he earned due to his “hard work and dedication.”

Reggie Bush Was The Most Outstanding Collegiate Football Player

Reggie Bush rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries along with his 18 touchdowns back in 2005 becoming the most outstanding football player in college for the University of Southern California and had received 784 out of 892 first-place votes. The former running back has played for franchises like Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers before he hung up his boots in 2017.

