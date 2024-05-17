Boney Kapoor admits getting carried away in interviews; recalls apologizing to Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is known for being unfiltered and speaking out his heart and mind without any hesitation. While this habit of his hasn’t created any controversies so far but definitely made someone upset back at his home. In a recent interview, Boney revealed that because he said some things that were supposed to be not said publicly, he had to apologize to his kids.

Boney Kapoor admits apologizing to his kids

Boney is the father to actors Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. While speaking to ABP’s Entertainment Live, the 68-year-old was asked if he faced any consequences for speaking about his family in public.

He shared, “It has happened a lot of times. Whenever I sit down for an interview, I tell them that you just ask about me and not about family. Because sometimes, I get carried away and I say a lot of things. And they (my kids) say why do you have to speak so much?”

According to Boney’s kids, the audiences must receive certain information from the actors directly and not through the filmmaker. “That’s when I say I am sorry, I made a mistake,” he shared revealing that one of such incident’s intensity was so much that all of them broke down discussing the same.

Boney Kapoor revealed, “They have scolded me, gotten upset with me. After getting upset, kids cried, I cried, I apologized, they said Dad don’t say sorry. It has reached that height,” he shared.

In one such recent press meet for Maidaan, Boney had said that his brother Anil Kapoor has been upset with him for not getting cast in No Entry 2. When this rumor of tiff escalated, he clarified that things were blown out of proportion.

In the same ABP interview, Boney talked about being known by his family’s fame and confessed, “I have always reveled in this backhanded glory. I was first known as Anil Kapoor’s brother, then I was known as Sridevi’s husband. Now I am known as Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi’s father and Sanjay’s brother. I revel in this. I enjoy this.” Boney’s last production was Maidaan which tanked at the box office.

