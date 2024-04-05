‘I See the Clips Sometimes’: LeBron James Hilariously Admits Watching His Own Highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is known for his incredible skills on the court. After playing in the NBA for over 20 years, he has many exciting moments captured.

Recently, on his Mind The Game Podcast, where he sits with his co-host JJ Redick, James admitted that he sometimes watches his own highlights, even though he didn't want to say it at first.

Redick, a former NBA player, helped James open up about this. It turns out that even the best NBA players, like LeBron James, enjoy looking back at their incredible plays, not just those of other players.

The funny moment started when Bron was making it look casual explaining how he occasionally watches his own clips on his social media. He said, “There's like, sometimes there's old clips of me that I watch, or come across my timeline on social”

Finding The King himself shy of committing, Redick jokingly asked him to hold on and admit that watching yourself is okay. Catching a laugh, LeBron added,”“I see the clips! I don't just go online and look up 'LeBron James highlights.’”

Although at first, James was hesitant to admit it, there's a good reason he enjoys watching his highlights. It's not just about admiring himself; it's also a way for him to appreciate the hard work and dedication he puts into his basketball career.

March Madness Reminds LeBron James of College Basketball

LeBron James has been thinking about missing out on the NCAA Tournament every year for 21 seasons. The NCAA Tournament is when the top college basketball players and teams compete for the national championship.

Talking about the college basketball days, on his podcast, Bron said, “March Madness, right now, is the only time I think about playing college basketball. For 21 straight years."

LeBron entered the NBA straight from high school at 18, which meant he didn't experience college life or March Madness. Even though he missed out on these experiences, LeBron has achieved remarkable feats in the NBA such as breaking scoring records and making numerous All-Star appearances.