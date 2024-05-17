Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s son Akaay is ‘healthy and good’; cricketer reveals Vamika ‘loves to swing a bat’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in one of the best phases of their lives. The actress recently gave birth to her second child, son Akaay, in London. Since then fans have just been wanting to know everything about the newborn.

Virushka have often maintained their stand about one thing and that is to keep their kids Vamika and Akaay away from the limelight. Hence apart from asking the paps to not click on them, they even manage to not talk about them in their interviews. But in a recent interaction with Danish Sait, the Indian cricketer gave a cute update on both his kids and we bet the hearts of their fans are melting.

Virat Kohli gives an update on Vamika and Akaay

In a fun video, Danish Sait played a character called Mr Nags who was interviewing Virat Kohli. In the video we can hear him ask the cricketer many questions, one of them being about his kids with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay. Talking about his newborn, the RCB player said, “the baby is good, healthy, everything is fine.”

Further giving an update about Vamika, Virat revealed that she has started picking up a bat and she is enjoying swinging the bat. He concluded by saying that it is going to be their choice at the end of the day.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli send gifts to paps

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently handed over a thoughtful and beautiful gift hamper to the paparazzi. The proud parents to daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for their thoughtfulness towards protecting the children’s privacy. The goodie bag is a golden-colored square box, decorated with pretty flowers on the top. Reportedly, the goodie basket includes a power bank, a small bag to store things, a smartwatch, and a water bottle amongst other things. In a heartfelt note to the media, the couple wrote, “Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka & Virat.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen since her last release Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all geared up for her next release Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.