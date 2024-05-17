WATCH: A tour of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's NEW house and it is all things CLASSIC

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth separated from her ex-husband and actor Dhanush in January 2022 and since then, she has been living with her kids at her parents' house. However, now, Rajinikanth's daughter has bought a lavish beachfront house that screams nothing but luxury.

Ever since the first look of the house came out in public at the beginning of this month, people have been excited about the beautiful house.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s new house by the shores

As per reports, the Lal Salaam director is expected to move into her new house with her sons, Yatra and Linga soon as the Grahapravesam ceremony of the house has already happened. The housewarming ceremony was also attended by Aishwaryaa’s parents who seemed to be in complete love with the house.

Check the video showing a sneak-peak into the Vai Raja Vai director’s house by the shores that went viral on social media.

The video shows proud parents Rajinikanth and his wife Latha at their daughter's newly purchased house. The video starts with the Robot actor standing on the balcony and calling it the best part of the house. Later, they showered the house with compliments after taking a house tour and lit the diya(lantern) for Aishwaryaa's new journey.

Talking about the house in detail, It is indeed a work of art. From the location of the house to every detail in the interior design, it seems to be a perfect balance of tradition and modernity.

What does Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's new home look like?

The video reveals that Aishwaryaa has kept the house completely white and decorated it beautifully with golden spotlights. Created by Chestnutstoreys, the walls are adorned with several modern art wall hangings that further enhance the look.

And talking about Aishwaryaa, how can we forget about the balcony? The spacious balcony is indeed the best part as Thalaivar rightly said. The breezy ambiance adds to the appeal, allowing fresh air to circulate freely and making it an absolutely apt place to chill after a hard day at work.

Overall, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's new house, with its white decor, golden accents, modern art pieces, and spacious balcony, exudes elegance, style, and comfort, reflecting her taste and personality.

