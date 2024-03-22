'I Take Compliments Worst': When Tom Brady REVEALED How He Feels About Being Called as NFL GOAT

Tom Brady, the former quarterback of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, continues to exhibit humility despite being hailed as one of the greatest players in NFL history. In an exclusive interview with ABC News' Michael Strahan in 2019, Brady revealed his discomfort with being labeled as the GOAT.

Tom Brady's Humility Despite Monumental Success

In a 2019 interview, Tom Brady revealed that the title ‘Greatest Of All Time’ makes him uncomfortable. Expressing the same he said, “A lot of people myself included call you the the goat you know to go greatest of all time it makes me cringe I guess I take compliments worst.”

Brady's unease with the title stems from his innate drive fueled by criticism rather than praise. He confessed, "I wish you would say, 'You're trash, you're too old, you're too slow, you can't get it done no more,' and I'll say, 'Thank you very much, I'll prove you wrong.'”

From Underdog to Icon: Brady's Journey to Greatness

Despite his status as a football icon, Brady remains grounded, reflecting on his journey from being overlooked to achieving unparalleled success. Describing himself as a "late bloomer," Brady admitted to struggling during his college years and the early stages of his professional career. He emphasized, "I was never the first guy chosen," highlighting that his success comes from years of hard work.

The Ultimate Team Player: On And Off The Field

Brady's success extends beyond individual accolades, as he consistently emphasizes the importance of teamwork and camaraderie. Reflecting on Super Bowl victories, Brady lauded the collective effort of his team, acknowledging that success is the result of a unified endeavor. Despite moments of frustration, Brady remained steadfast in his belief in the power of teamwork.

Amidst his remarkable athletic achievements, Brady remains grounded by his devotion to his family. He has often credited his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, as his "rock," acknowledging her unwavering support and sacrifices.

Later this year, seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady, is set to take up a new role as a commentator at the FOX NFL booth. The former quarterback had signed a massive 375 million dollar deal with the network to be their NFL analyst. Fans will see him in this new avatar from the fall of this year alongside former teammate Robert Gronkowski.

