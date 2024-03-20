How Tom Brady’s $375,000,000 Fox Deal Could Cost Him Raiders Ownership? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The $375,000,000 deal is in jeopardy. In the latest development, Tom Brady's proposed ownership share in the Las Vegas Raiders indicates that the clearance process is farther away than originally believed. According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, NFL owners are unlikely to vote on Brady's candidacy during the forthcoming annual meetings "barring a last-minute change."

As Per The Washington Post, “The owners on the NFL’s finance committee previously raised issues related to economic aspects of the proposed deal. In addition, some owners have concerns about conflicts of interest arising from Brady holding an ownership stake in the Raiders while serving as an analyst on broadcasts of NFL games for Fox, according to one of the people with knowledge of the deliberations and two others familiar with the owners’ views.”

Why has Tom Brady’s $375,000,000 Fox Deal taking time?

The plan to buy a stake in the Raiders was first put in motion almost a year ago. However, it met a stumbling block when the NFL enacted a regulation prohibiting owners from transferring shares to employees. Raiders owner Mark Davis was loud in expressing his criticism of the change, claiming that he wanted to leverage Brady's employment to wrap up the sale.

Davis subsequently agreed to sell around 10% of the squad at a considerable discount. Other owners have been critical of this choice since it may devalue their own stock in the organization.

Another problem stems from Brady's forthcoming post as Fox's top NFL commentator. This creates an apparent conflict of interest since Brady would naturally support the Raiders, and go against their opponents. This might result in opposition coaches limiting his access to practices and production meetings.

Negotiations between Brady and the Raiders have been ongoing for almost ten months. They began when the seven-time Super Bowl winner completed the acquisition of a part of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from the aforementioned Davis.

Given the current state of football economics, it's understandable that other NFL owners would be furious about a discount. Brady is also expected to appear on NFL broadcasts on Fox this season. That adds another element to the scenario since the quarterback is supposed to maintain neutrality in his job.

