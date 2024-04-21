Tom Brady’s USD 17 Million Mansion In Billionaire Bunker After Renovation Looks Like this

New images of Tom Brady's USD 17 million mansion shows that the NFL legend's house is complete as compared to what was seen in last year's under construction pictures. The mega-mansion on Indian Creek Island has some new additions making his luxury property look amazing.

Tom Brady's new USD 17 million Mansion looks like this

Tom Brady recently updated his fans with pictures of his luxury Mansion which costs USD 17 million, through his Instagram stories. The house which was under construction a year ago looks completely different from the newly released pictures. The seven time Super Bowl champion's opulent home has some few additions in the front of the property.

The aerial shots show that the front of the property includes a vegetable garden which is installed with eight plots in rectangular shape for the plants and the vegetables. Brady is well known for his healthy lifestyle and the dedication to growing foods instead of manufacturing.

This is not it as just beside the fresh vegetable garden is a pickleball court. The 46-year-old former New England Patriots star's property also includes lush lawn and abundant shrubbery. It can be assumed that the house is almost completed and ready to shift in, as per what a report in The Sun states.

The new residence, which is of two stories further, involves a sports court of course, a swimming pool with an expansive sunken hot tub installed, a personal gym and a security house. The house is surrounded by several other celebrities.

The five time Super Bowl MVP winner has a net worth of $300 million, as per The Celebrity Net Worth, and is known for his luxury lifestyle.

Tom Brady to appear as a commentator for Fox Sports

Alongside his iconic NFL career, the former quarterback has a series of lucrative businesses, sponsorships and investments in sports teams. He has also sealed a ten-year $375 million deal with Fox Sports to work as a commentator of the sports media group. The American also revealed during his recent podcast appearance that he desires to become a minority owner of a NFL franchise.

