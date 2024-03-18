‘I talk from the heart’: The Rock Reacts to Complaints Over “Drunk & Horny” Line on WWE SmackDown by Networks

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson held the iconic famous ‘Rock Concert’ on Friday Night SmackDown on March 15, 2024. This was no ordinary show, as it was the return of the heel Rock who minced no words. It was a return of The Hollywood Rock, who even in his antagonistic character would bring out massive reactions from the fans.

So, during the Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock was riding high, and was literally trolling Cody Rhodes and Seth Rolllins, his opponents at WrestleMania 40. During the promo, he said a sentence, while reacting to a comment from a fan from the crowd. “You sound like somebody the Rock can love – drunk and horny” from “The Final Boss”, The Rock said.

The phrase used by The Rock seems to have rattled the WWE Fox Network for the language and a message might have been given to The Rock. However, The Rock being himself, doesn’t take anybody seriously, so on his Instagram account, he gave a big reply to the WWE networks for his line.

What did The Rock say?

Taking to his Instagram account, The Rock said, “You sound like somebody the Rock can love - drunk and horny” ?? Networks and “standards & practices” have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun.”

While The Rock gave a savvy response on that line, his fans were more than elated after his reply. One fan wrote, “All wrestlers , so called top guys look average now.” Another wrote, “Wrestling is back, The WWE is back, Finally The Rock Is Back !!!.”

A third wrote, “Rock is bringing back the attitude era.” A fourth wrote, “Loved the segment and love everything you’ve been doing as of late. You’re doing some of best work of your career right now. Thank you for being real, the world needs it right now.”

The Rock’ WrestleMania 40 match

The Rock is geared up for his in-ring return on April 6, 2024, at Lincoln's Inn Field Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. On Night 1, the Rock will ally with his cousin Roman Reigns in a Tag Team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The stipulation is The Rock and Reigns lose, then on Night 2, there will be no Bloodline member alongside Roman Reigns in his title match against Cody Rhodes. However, if the duo win, then on Night 2 it will be anything that goes as Bloodline will make every attempt to ensure Reigns' victory.

The Rock is also expected to take on Cody Rhodes since their rivalry has heated up in the last 2 months as both of them have slapped each other. Reports had said that he might also square off against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, but that looks uncertain as he will be locked up in his Hollywood schedule from May till August 2024.

So, The Rock and Cody Rhodes match could either be scheduled for Survivor Series later this year, and then eventually The Rock vs Roman Reigns match could finally be held at WrestleMania 41, last year.

