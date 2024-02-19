Cody Rhodes Shares Heartwarming Note by Young Fan Praising Him for Standing Up to The Rock

Cody Rhodes, the two-time Royal Rumble winner is on cloud nine these days since his elevation to the main event of WrestleMania 40. His bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was not initially planned and the ‘Tribal Chief’ was slated to square off against The Rock.

However, the massive backlash from the WWE Universe, and humongous support for Cody brought the WWE to its knees, and forced it to reorganize Cody’s match against Reigns. This makes it clear that ‘The American Nightmare’ is the most loved WWE performer in the current times.

So, proof of this love was presented to Cody himself by a young fan, who poured his heart into his message. The child handed over the note to Cody at a Live WWE event handwritten by him and Cody was so charmed by the contents of the message that he shared it on his social media account.

What did the child say to Cody?

On February 18, Cody posted on his Instagram telling his followers that when kids hand over notes to him, he always reads them. He said, “ Sometimes at shows the kiddos will hand you a note…just know that I always read them and it’s the dang sweetest thing.”

Advertisement

Then, Cody shared the note from his fan, who also wanted him to ‘finish the story’. “ Dear Mr Cody, Me and my dad have been following your story, we are big fans. I think it was brave how you stood up to The Rock, I know you’ll be a champion. Love, Erika.”

Cody’s standing up to The Rock has enchanted lots of his fans. All of them backed Rhodes against The Rock, the former WWE Champion, who enjoyed tremendous love from fans. Even The Rock couldn’t gather momentum against Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40. His slap to Cody Rhodes at the Kickoff Press Conference of WrestleMania 40, turned the tides against The Rock and strengthened the resolve of Rhodes more. This prompted even Triple H to announce Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at the main event of WrestleMania.

It was the massive fan outburst that led WWE to change its plans. The ‘Rock Sucks’ chants were so loud that even The Rock had to eventually concede in private that the company should push Cody for the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Cody is on the road to making history

All of this indicates one thing, Cody Rhodes is on the way to making history at WrestleMania 40. His due which he didn’t get in last WrestleMania will be given to him. It is certainly clear that Cody will win the Championship from Roman Reigns, who has been holding it for more than 1000 days now.

Cody might have against him, the entire Bloodline, but he also has on his side, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso, and who knows what if The Rock turns on Roman and helps Cody win the Championship. The circumstances might be any, but it is very very certain that Cody Rhodes will indeed walk out of WrestleMania 40 with a title belt.

ALSO READ: Five Greatest WWE Elimination Chamber Moments of All Time