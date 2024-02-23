Seth Rollins Reacts to the Rock Calling Him Cody Rhodes’ ‘Little Girlfriend’ Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Things are getting worse between The Rock and Roman Reigns who are pitted against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. What started as a minor fight at the WrestleMania Kickoff press meet, has snowballed into a war that will end at WrestleMania 40. However, before that the trading of barbs is not ending anytime soon.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has now reacted to The Rock’s recent swipe at him, who addressed Rollins as Cody Rhodes’ ‘Little Girlfriend’. Rollins dropped a cryptic social media post on February 23, mocking The Rock.

Referencing a classic moment from the TV Show “30 Rock”, Seth alluded to the scene where Steve Buscemi’s character, Lenny Wosniak, attempts to go undercover as a high school student despite being a big leader. The reference was obviously made for The Rock who was trolled by Rollins because of his age.

Rollins wanted to tell The Rock that the current WWE fans do not care for his meaningless swipes, and he is still unfazed by his insults.

What did The Rock say?

In a promo shot on Tuesday, The Rock said that even though he might not be there in Australia for the Elimination Chamber event, he can still fly it down if Cody Rhodes and his ‘little girlfriend’ Seth Rollins talk trash about him.

“And if those guys – those guys meaning Cody and his little girlfriend Seth – if they start talking trash, let The Rock know. Tell The Rock. Because here’s what’s gonna happen – The Rock is gonna slap the piss out of both of them just like that,” he said.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins are expected to appear on Grason Waller’s show ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ at Elimination Chamber, and it goes without saying that they are going to say something or the other about The Rock and Roman Reigns, their current rivals in WWE.

Who will Seth Rollins face at WrestleMania 40?

Even though Seth Rollins is not expected to square off with The Rock, the World Heavyweight Champion took on The Rock, after he slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania Kickoff press meet in Las Vegas on February 8.

Since Reigns had The Rock’s back, Rollins within no time jumped onto the scene and confronted The Rock. Later in a RAW episode, Rollins assured Rhodes that he is there for him, in case Roman Reigns, The Rock and the entire Bloodline come for him at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins will face the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber 2024. The six men who will compete to face Seth at WrestleMania 40 are Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens.

Most probably, it will be either Drew McIntyre or Randy Orton who will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre has been behind Rollins for the past few weeks, and has called Rollins, a “weak” Champion, who cannot protest the roster he represents. Moreover, the Scottish Psychopath had beaten Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania 36, so beating five other men and then Rollins at the same event, won’t be difficult.

At the same time, Randy Orton is another potential candidate, who has very strong chances to win the Elimination Chamber match.

