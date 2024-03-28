'I Was Trying to Change Things': Becky Lynch Slams Rhea Ripley for Viral 'Stinkface' Video

Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour show to promote her new biography. During the interview, she discussed various topics, including her views on Ronda Rousey, details about her contract, and her upcoming WrestleMania 40 match against WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Becky Lynch won the Elimination Chamber 2024 event, earning the opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Ripley has been at the top of her game recently and is on her way to becoming one of the most popular WWE stars of all time. She recently went viral on social media after footage of her match with Nia Jax surfaced, in which Rhea Ripley delivered a stink face move on her opponent.

While discussing her WrestleMania opponent, Becky Lynch reacted to the viral video of Rhea Ripley giving a stink face to Nia Jax, saying, "So when you go out there and you say, 'Well, I can just post a photo and people will go crazy, or I can just post a video of my a** and people will go crazy.'

"Well, then that just feels like we're kind of going back, and I worry about that because if that's what people see as your champion, 'Oh, that's the Women's Champion! What do I think of when I think of the Women's Champion? Oh, I think of her a**!' Then we're just going back and we're making an a** of our business!"

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE is gearing up to host the 40th edition of its flagship event, WrestleMania, also known as the Showcase of Immortals. This year, the two-night extravaganza, WrestleMania XL, will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The WrestleMania 40 card appears to be jam-packed as WWE aims to make this year's event the greatest WrestleMania of all time, featuring some of the biggest superstars and matches on the show.

So far, WWE has announced ten spectacular matches, one of which is for the WWE Women's Championship between the current champion Rhea Ripley and challenger Becky Lynch. According to rumors, Becky Lynch has expressed her desire to open WrestleMania 40 with her match against Rhea Ripley.

Below is the list of all the matches announced by WWE for WrestleMania 40 thus far:



1. The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match

2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

6. Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

7. The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

8. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

9. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match

10. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Title

