'I'm Gonna Punch Him in the Face': Charles Barkley Responds to Donald Trump's Comments on Black People and His Mugshot

Former NBA star and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley voiced his disapproval of Trump’s recent comments, issuing a stern caution to those who might support the former president.

Trump, speaking in Columbia, South Carolina, suggested his mugshot and indictments were popular among African-American voters. Trump informed the audience that his likeness was greatly appreciated, especially among the Black community, even going as far as to claim they wore his mugshot on t-shirts.

In a discussion with CNN’s host Gayle King, Barkley expressed deep disappointment after a sigh of disbelief.

“First of all, I’m just gonna say this,” he began. “If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mugshot, I’m gonna punch him in the face.”

He warned, rather forcefully, that should he see any person of color sporting a Trump mugshot, he wouldn't hesitate to confront them physically. When King attempted to downplay his comment as an exaggeration, Barkley was quick to clarify his sincerity.

He expressed his confidence in dealing with any legal consequences that might result from such a confrontation, even saying he'd celebrate after posting his own bail.

He went on to express his deep disrespect for Trump's insinuation, stating that if he had attended the conference, he would have walked out in protest.

He felt that Trump's remarks were an insult to every black person and found it distasteful to compare their history of discrimination to his recent legal issues.

Barkley concluded by dismissing the notion that Trump was aligning himself with the black community following his legal indictments.

Charles Barkley Reveals Betting Loss on Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

A couple of years ago, Charles Barkley confessed his love for gambling. However, losing up to $1 million on at least ten separate occasions, he has since reduced the magnitude of his bets.

"When you win, the thrill of winning money is exhilarating," Barkley unfolds to Graham Bensinger. "It's disheartening to lose, but winning makes up for it."

During the NFL playoffs, Barkley was presumably not having a great time. As he admitted on 'NBA on TNT' last week, he'd placed bets against the Chiefs for all three games in the postseason.

Barkley’s revelation was a response to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The football star had written on X, questioning if Barkley would bet against the Chiefs in the following round. He captioned it, “Curious to see whether Charles will continue to bet against the Chiefs on the next round, while watching @NBAonTNT!”.

“Firstly, Pat Mahomes, I adore you, Travis, and Chris Jones,” was Barkley’s response. “Congratulations to Andy Reid. Yes, I did bet against you all at Buffalo, Baltimore, and the Super Bowl. I didn’t win one out of the three bets. I shall look forward to next year.”

Adding humor to the situation, sports star Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on Barkley’s misfortunes, calling him a “Three-time loser.”

