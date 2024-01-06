Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Preview, streaming details, and injury reports

The Celtics will quickly shift gears after their game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night and take on the task of traveling from Boston to Indiana. While the Pacers also face a tight schedule, they have the advantage of enjoying two consecutive days at home.

This could stir play dynamics, as both teams are likely to be fighting fatigue on Saturday. With a record of 4-1 in the latter halves of back-to-back games, the Celtics markedly outperform the Pacers, who are 1-4 in the same conditions.

In the course of all-time head-to-head confrontations, the Celtics have secured a lead over the Pacers by 107-84.

The teams have faced off against each other twice this season. In the first game, the Celtics dominated the Pacers with a score of 155-104 at the TD Garden on November 1. However, the Pacers got their revenge in the second game, defeating the Celtics 122-112 on December 4 in Indianapolis.

When the Celtics ruled the roost, they did so by flaunting their excellent shooting skills, striking true with 57 percent of their shots. They stayed consistent with their 3-pointers, producing an on-point offensive performance.

In the game they took home, the Pacers leaned on the collective efforts of their team. Notably, Tyrese Haliburton took the lead with a triple-double, fetching 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Buddy Hield contributed 21 points, and Myles Turner, 16.

The tally continued with Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin adding 13 and 12 points respectively, and Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith providing energetic support with 16 and 14 points off the bench.

Recently, with 7 victories in their last 10 games against the Pacers, the Celtics hold the edge. Their 3-2 record in their latest five matches at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse further underscores their current dominance.

Key strategies for Celtics and Pacers

As one of the NBA's top-scoring teams, the Celtics owe much to Jayson Tatum, ranking 10th in the league scoring chart, with an average of 23.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in his 22-game history against the Pacers.

Jaylen Brown complements as the Celtics' second powerhouse, producing an average of 18.9 points over 21 games when pitted against the Pacers.

For the Celtics to surpass the spread, they must execute accurate shots from varied positions and maintain seeking high-percentage shots. Contrarily, they need to hinder the Pacers from capitalizing on their shooting skills.

On the flip side, the Pacers lead the NBA in shooting and showcasing a team that effectively nets shots from every corner of the court. Besides, they surpass other teams in sharing the ball, earmarking the top spot in assists.

Should the Pacers maintain their shooting precision and consistent ball distribution, they'll surpass the spread. Moreover, they must apply stringent defense against the Celtics to deny them opportunities for open shots.

How to Watch

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: TD Garden

Live Stream: Fubo

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

A. Nesmith - Ankle

A. Nembhard - Back

Boston Celtics

No specific injury report is available for the Boston Celtics.

Please note that injury reports can change leading up to the game, so it's always a good idea to check for updates closer to the match day.

