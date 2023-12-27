Is Andrew Tate Muslim? Exploring the controversial influencers religious beliefs

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for presenting his controversial views on various topics from women, government, and how an ideal man should live his life like.

Tate is also known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle online from showcasing his luxurious cars. One of his most viral videos is “What color is your Buggati”

Tate also runs an online school where he teaches young men how to earn more and more money with easy methods and how should they live their lives.

One of Tate’s famous dialogues to reject anything is “Haram”. Haram is an Arabic word used for rejecting anything which is against Islamic Laws.

Tate has numerous times expressed his admiration and strong belief in Islam.

Tate was born in Washington DC, in a Christian family. And the first belief that he got from his family was Christianity.

In October 2022, Tate released a video from Dubai Mosque, where he prayed and announced he was converting himself into an Islamic practitioner. During his court appearance in January Tate was holding a copy of the Quran.

Cobra Tate has expressed numerous times Islam is the only religion that is not disrespected by anyone in the world. Tate is currently a full-time Islamic practitioner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Andrew Tate not allowed to visit his sick mother in the UK?

Andrew Tate’s kickboxing record

Andrew Tate initially started his career as a kickboxer, he was ranked number 7th best kickboxer in the UK in 2008, he later captured his first major championship in 2009, and he has captured the kickboxing championship four times in his career in two different weight classes.

Andrew Tate's kickboxing record

1. Cosmin Lingurar - KO Masters 8, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - retirement) in Round 2.

2. Iulian Strugariu - RXF One Night 3 Show, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - punches) in Round 1.

3. Miralem Ahmeti- KO Masters 7, Bucharest, Romania - Win (KO - left high kick) in Round 1.

4. Ibrahim El Boustati - Enfusion Live 44, The Hague, Netherlands - Loss (TKO) in Round 1 (For Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

5. Jean-Luc Benoît- Boxe in Défi 16, Muret, France - Win (Decision) in Round 7.

6. Liang Ling- K1 – China vs USA, Changsha, China - Win (Decision) in Round 3.

7. Wendell Roche - Enfusion Live 19, London, England - Win (TKO) in Round 2 (Wins Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

8. Miroslav Cingel- Enfusion Live 17, Semi-finals, Žilina, Slovakia - Loss (Decision) in Round 3.

9. Cyril Vetter - Power Trophy 2014, Châteaurenard, France - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Defended ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

10. Laszlo Szabo - Enfusion Live 11, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in

11. Marlon Hunt - Enfusion Live 6, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

12. Marino Schouten - Enfusion Live 3, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

13. Vincent Petitjean - Power Trophy 2013, Châteaurenard, France - Win (Decision - split) in Round 12, (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

14. David Radeff - Enfusion Live 1, Zwevegem, Belgium - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

15. Franci Grajš - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Loss (KO - knee) in Round 1 (For Enfusion 3 Tournament Championship Title, −85 kg)

Advertisement

16. Ritchie Hocking - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Semi-finals, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Win (KO) in Round 1

17. Sahak Parparyan- It's Showtime 56, Kortrijk, Belgium - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5, (For It's Showtime 85MAX World Title −85 kg)

18. Joe McGovan - The Main Event, Manchester, England - Win (KO - three knockdowns) in Round 1.

19. Vincent Petitjean - La 18ème Nuit des Champions, Marseille, France - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 8, (For NDC Full-Contact title −85 kg)

20. Adnan Omeragić - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Quarter Final, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (TKO - eye injury)

21. Sammy Masa - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, First round, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (KO) in Round 2

22. Jean-Luc Benoît - Pure Force 9, Luton, England - Win (KO) in Round 8 (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

23. Jean-Luc Benoît - Boxe in Défi 12, Muret, France - Loss (Decision) in Round 12,(For Vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

24. Jamie Bates - History in the Making 4, Nottingham, England - Win (KO) in Round 8

25. Daniel Hughes - IKF Kickboxing, Bristol, England - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Wins IKF British Cruiserweight Title −84.5 kg)

26. Paul Randall - Championship Kickboxing, Derby, England - Win (KO) in Round 5, (Wins ISKA English Full-Contact Cruiserweight Title)

27. Mo Kargbo - Absolute Adrenaline, Bournemouth, England - Win (TKO) in Round 5

28. Ollie Green - International Kickboxing at the Circus Tavern, Essex, England - Win (TKO) in Round 4.

29. Lee Whitfield - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Win (Decision) in Round 6 (6)

30. Luke Sines - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5 (5.)

31. Scott Gibson- Golden Belt, Hove, England - Loss (KO - overhand right) in Round 4 (7)

Advertisement