Is Former All-Star Blake Griffin Manager At Costco Now? Exploring Viral Rumour

Blake Griffin, after his contract expired, with Boston Celtics is now a free agent. But an image of him is going viral on social media where he can be seen working as a manager at Costco. But the big question is, whether is he really working at Costco or not. Griffin has had a successful NBA career but recently he has been at home without any contracts as a free agent.

Is Former All-Star Blake Griffin Manager at Costco Now?

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Blake Griffin’s photo was posted wherein he was seen wearing Costco’s employee uniform. The image was captioned as, “REPORT: Former All-Star Blake Griffin is now a manager at Costco.”

This image created a lot of hype reporting about Blake Griffin working as a manager at Costco. But, is it true? So, in January 2024 Blake Griffin went to Costco to sell some of his products and have some fan interaction which would help the marketing of the product. Griffin isn’t working at Costco rather it was more of a marketing stunt.

The image sparked so many rumors, but the 6-time NBA All-Star is not working at Costco. Griffin is still aiming to get an NBA contract to make his return back to the court.

What happened to Blake Griffin?

The 34-year-old is a free agent at this time. Griffin's 2022–2023 season was his final with the Boston Celtics. The former first-round selection in 2009 is a free agent by choice. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, Griffin made the decision to leave the Celtics this season in order to spend more time with his family.

Griffin's declining NBA role over the past several seasons has also been influenced by his age and attrition. The 6-9 power forward's All-NBA career was ruined by a lengthy litany of ailments.

As a rookie, he had to treat a damaged kneecap in addition to enduring several operations on both knees in the years that followed. In 2022–2023, Griffin most recently struggled with a crippling back ailment.

In 2019, Griffin was an All-Star. The former Rookie of the Year 2011 became a notable on-ball defender, renowned for his exceptional effort after being reduced to a role player.

He had a transformation towards the end of his NBA career. Griffin, thus, showed that his style of play was more complex than just spectacular passes and acrobatics.

The six-time NBA All-Star overcame the most of his limitations. There's no reason to think he can't come back and make a difference in a short amount of time. Even if his time as a viral hit is probably in the past, he could yet win more in the future.

