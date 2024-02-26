Islam Makhachev Reacts to Ilia Topuria Calling Him Out After Beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Ilia Topuria shocked the world at UFC 298 pay-per-view when he knocked out the UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in round two of their championship fight and became the UFC featherweight champion.



Topuria is extremely over between fans as he has done what he claimed he was going to do Knockout a decorated champion like Alexander Volkanovski.

Topuria is not the only UFC fighter to knockout former pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkavoski. At UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski accepted a short-notice fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.



UFC lightweight champion humbled Alexander Volkanovski with a first-round knockout at UFC 294.



Ilia Topuria is best known for trash-talking and was asked about facing UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. To which he responded by saying that before facing Islam Makhachev he wanted to defend his title at least one time.

Topuria even talked trash about Islam Makhachev he said, “The final objective is still there, he’s in trouble.”

Islam Makhachev reacted to Ilia Topuria's call out, “Another short guy is talking. Another short guy wants to be smashed.”

Islam Makhachev is currently holding the UFC lightweight championship and the title of the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Makhachev last competed at UFC 294, where he humbled Alexander Volkanovski.

According to some rumors, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against either Justin Geathje or the winner of Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan which will take place at UFC 300.

Ilia Topuria UFC record

Ilia Topuria is an undefeated UFC fighter with an impressive record of 15 wins and no losses. Topuria shocked the world after he defeated UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, becoming the first Spanish UFC champion.

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

