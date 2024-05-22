Jared Goff’s Fiancee Christian Harper Collabs With ‘Big Fan’ Olivia Dunne at SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Party

The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party was held recently on Thursday night where several models and high-profile stars shined in their stunning dresses as the brand celebrated its 60th anniversary.

While the red carpet featured some bold and eye-catching outfits, Jared Goff's fiancee Christian Harper took the stage on fire with a picture with her ‘’big fan' Olivia Dunne.

Jared Goff's fiancee Christian Harper, who made her fourth appearance in the edition, was captured in a gorgeous outfit alongside her big fan Olivia Dunne who made her rookie debut at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.

The American gymnast took over the Instagram account and posted a series of her stunning pictures alongside Harper, from the party with the caption, “No boys allowed.” The American football wag looked absolutely stunning in her black cutout knee-length outfit twinning with the 21-year-old athlete's black strapless dress.

Harper shared a clip from the party she captioned, "surrounded by the most incredible and inspiring women." She further stated that she was ''honoured" to be part of the 60th anniversary issue. Meanwhile, fans were stunned by her extraordinary look with her post flooded with praising comments for her.

Dunne was one of the commenters. The LSU Tigers women's gymnastics member wrote, “Big fan here.” The rising star recently celebrated a championship with her side.

Jared Goff and Christian Harper to get married soon

The Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and longtime girlfriend Christian Harper got engaged in 2022 taking one step closer to their forever journey after reportedly meeting on the celebrity dating app called Raya.

The couple initially got linked to each other in 2019 and then decided to put a ring on their fingers in front of friends on a vacation, three years after dating each other.

Harper, who appeared in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, often attends her NFL boyfriend's games to support and cheer him and has continued to cheer Goff on during the 2023-24 football season.

The engaged couple are soon to be officially husband-wife as they have decided to get married this year in California. “We'll have all our friends and family there. It'll be a big party and something we'll remember forever,” she told People.

