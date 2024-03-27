Jets’ Sauce Gardner Clarifies Jews Comment In Adin Ross Livestream As He Faces Outrage Over Anti-Semitic Remark

Jets star CB Sauce Gardner is now facing severe backlash after his anti-semitic remark about the Jews during a Kick livestream with Adin Ross. It is not the first time, the man speaks what's on his mind.

Sauce Gardner is responding to the outrage after asserting that Jewish people "run the world"... claiming he had no clue his statements would be labeled antisemitic -- but has since schooled himself on the subject.

The two-time All-Pro came under criticism after appearing in a video with streamer Adin Ross, who is Jewish, where he stated, "I'mma be honest, like no funny, weird s***, y'all run the world."

Sauce Gardner states that his ‘intentions were positive’

After receiving severe backlash from fans globally, Gardner went on his social media to clarify about what he said. He asserted that he meant everything in a very “positive” aspect but the fans seemed to have taken the comment as if he “hated” the Jews. He has cleared himself and has got a chance to ‘educate’ himself.

On his X account Sauce Gardner wrote, “I love all people. While my intentions were positive, I just learned that people use those exact words I shared for hate towards Jewish people. That is not what I am about and I appreciate those who took the time to educate me on that fact.”

After this post went viral, even Adin Ross came in supporting Gardner, as he as well is a Jew. Ross wrote in support of Gardner that he will “defend” him.

Adin Ross replying to the post wrote, “Bro I’m Jewish. You did and said nothing wrong you said Jews run the world in a good way which is true, I said you were fine so ima defend you. Don’t give in, f**k these fake woke ppl”

Some individuals had Gardner's back, stating they knew he didn't mean any damage. However, he will now think before responding next time. Gardner also mentioned that the majority of his agency and marketing teams comprise Jews, and he speaks to them regularly.

Many people have commented on what he said, but it's obvious that he's not bashful. His honest and forthright demeanor allows him to express his opinions without holding back, even on social media.

