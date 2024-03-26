What Did Sauce Gardner Say About Jews During Live Stream With Adin Ross? NFL Star's Controversial Statement Leaves Fans In Shock

It’s nothing new that Jets’ star Center-Back Sauce Gardner making controversial statements. But, after what he said at Adin Ross’ Kick live-stream, the fans are in shock. He was making claims about the Jews.

Everything was going well and someone asked Ross how he got the Tesla Cybertruck early. So, he revealed that a “Jew” sold it to him. To which Gardner’s comments were interesting.

What did Sauce Gardner say about Jews during live stream with Adin Ross?

When asked about how Adin Ross got his Tesla Cybertruck early, Ross replied, “A Jew sold it to me because I am Jewish. Swear, I’m being honest.”

To this, the CB Gardner replied, “Imma be honest like no funny weird sh*t. Y'all run the world. They got so much motion throughout the whole world. Oh my Goodness!”

There are many comments on what he had to say, but one thing is clear the man isn’t shy. His outspoken nature doesn’t lie and he speaks what is on his mind, even when it is on social media.

It isn’t like he is just a talker, but on-field he is a beast. During the last season, he made the second consecutive First team All-Pro finishing with 57 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble playing only 16 games.

About Sauce Gardner

Gardner was taken fourth overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL draft. On May 7, 2022, he signed his four-year rookie deal, which is worth $38.7 million and is completely guaranteed. He earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and was chosen first-team All-Pro, becoming the first rookie cornerback to do so since Ronnie Lott in 1981.

It isn’t been long for Gardner in the NFL, but he has proved a lot about himself playing. In his debut season, he finished the season with 75 tackles, 20 pass deflections and two interceptions. He is one of the best Center Backs currently in the NFL which makes him more crucial as a player.

