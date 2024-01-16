Joe Burrow’s Net Worth 2024 - All you need to know!

You've probably heard of Joe Burrow, the talented quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. But have you ever wondered about his net worth? Well, let us fill you in on all the details about Joe Burrow's net worth in 2024 and his NFL career.

How Much Is Joe Burrow’s Net Worth in 2024?

Joe Burrow's net worth, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth, stands at a whopping $50 Million. This impressive sum includes various earnings and smart investments that the Cincinnati Bengals' talented quarterback has accumulated over his successful NFL career. At present, Burrow is signed on a four-year rookie contract with the Bengals.

He raked in a whopping $36 million from his NFL contract alone. And as if that wasn't enough, he also scored an extra $23 million as a signing bonus for his four-year deal. It's no wonder he's rolling in the dough, being the top pick in the 2020 draft. But wait, there's more to his success story.

Besides his contract, he receives a steady salary that isn't too low. On top of that, he has endorsement deals with several brands. Additionally, he has invested in different areas that contribute to the growth of his overall wealth. However, the majority of his net worth comes from his NFL contract.

Joe Burrow’s Contract

Joe Burrow, in September 2023, secured his spot as the NFL's top earner by inking a lucrative five-year contract extension valued at a staggering $275 Million. This astonishing deal not only guarantees him a jaw-dropping sum of over $219 Million but also grants him an impressive average annual salary of $55 Million. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Joe Burrow, the top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, inked a four-year rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in July 2020. Similar to other rookies, Burrow's initial contract came with a modest salary. Nonetheless, he managed to save a significant amount of money for the Bengals.

However, despite the Bengals saving a few million dollars with Burrow, it's hard to ignore the fact that his rookie contract was quite impressive. The talented quarterback signed a contract worth $36 million, and every penny of it was fully guaranteed. This included a $23 million signing bonus, which breaks down to $5 million per year.

Joe Burrow’s Salary

Joe Burrow is set to make $9 Million per year during the 2023-24 season. His initial earnings were approximately $610,000, with a cap of around $6 Million in 2020. The following year, he secured $2 Million with an $8.2 Million cap in 2021. In 2022, his earnings increased to $3.9 Million, accompanied by a $9 Million cap. Finally, in 2023, he received a salary of approximately $5.5 Million, with a cap of $11.5 Million.

Joe Burrow’s Endorsements and Investments

Joe Burrow has partnered with big names like Fanatics, Nerf, Bose, and Nike for various endorsement deals. Fanatics, in particular, has signed him on for a multi-year contract, where his official autograph on a football is valued at $400. If you're looking for his signature on Bengals or LSU Tigers' jerseys, it'll cost you around $600. On top of all that, he's also endorsing several other brands.

Interestingly, despite being the highest-paid NFL player in terms of league salary, he only spends money that he earns from endorsements. In an interview with a reporter, Burrow once said, "I don’t plan on spending any contract money. I’m just going to live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account."

In addition to his endorsement deals, Joe Burrow has a pretty impressive investment portfolio. The star quarterback has made a major investment in Kodiak, as per CB Insights. It's a company that manufactures products that are based on food and beverages. Apart from that he has an investment in a sports team.

Joe Burrow is an investor in a professional women's volleyball team, with another investor being the famous singer Jason Derulo. His parents, Robbin and Jim Burrow are also investors in the Volleyball league federation. Moreover, Joe Burrow has made an interesting investment that is pretty unique.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend? All you need to know about Nessa Diab!

The Bengals' star quarterback opted for a more traditional approach for one of his investments and ended up buying himself some farmland. The farmland he invested in is currently being leased to farmers, and sources say he's making returns on his investment somewhere between 1% to 9%. Not too bad of a deal, right?

Joe Burrow’s House and Cars

Even though Joe Burrow might be one of the richest NFL players, but he still lives with his parents in Ohio. In an interview, his father jokingly said that he's a "millionaire living in his parent’s basement." The house that he lives in was bought by the Burrow family in 2005 for a whooping sum of $240,000.

But even though he lives with his parents, he also has made some investments in real estate. In June 2020, he got himself a 2900 sq ft property in Columbia-Tusculum, Ohio. The investment that he made in that property is about $835,000. The property is a two-story house, built in 2014 and it's just 5 miles away from Paul Brown stadium.

To travel around, Joe Burrow has a customized Lordstown EV Pickup Truck, an Acura NSX Supercar, and a Porsche Taycan Supercar. Moreover, he might also have a golf cart in his Ohio home. Burrow's first vehicle was a Lordstrown truck that was manufactured in Ohio itself. Joe Burrow just loves his cars so much, just like every guy.

Joe Burrow’s Franchise Records

Joe Burrow is the ultimate record-breaker for the Cincinnati Bengals! He's got the franchise records for the most passing yards, highest passer rating, and the best completion percentage in a single game. And that's not all, he's also tied with Boomer Esiason for the most playoff wins. Burrow is truly a force to be reckoned with!

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement