John Cena Opens Up on What He REALLY Thinks About Dave Meltzer’s Star Ratings; Find Out What He Said

Former WWE Champion John Cena might have become a part-timer in WWE, but outside the squared circle, Cena is always active. From a candid conversation with Bollywood superstars to dropping his views on wrestling, Cena has shared his thoughts on various issues.

Recently, during an appearance on 92NY, a culture and arts channel about New York City, John Cena spoke at length about his views on star ratings on matches, by pro wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer. Cena said that though it does give wrestlers some benefit after their matches, he didn’t give any such importance to them during his WWE tenure.

What did Cena say?

He was asked about the 4.5-star ratings, against AJ Styles given by Metlzer, and whether he ever wanted to try it again for a 5-star match. Cena responded by saying that he would rather be concerned more about the audience’s reaction to his matches, than the ratings by any journalist.

“So how do I put this… I am much more concerned when I perform for WWE in how the audience as a whole feels about my performance rather than one individual trying to grade me in a level of stars. Not that it doesn’t matter, because that is a great way for those to try and get equity and try to get noticed,” he said.

He added that it's a great ranking system, and he is not also knocking off the critics. He instead contended that the whole process is to entertain the audience that has come to watch them after purchasing the tickets, and that’s what matters to him.

“And if that gets me a zero-star match, I still know in my heart of hearts that I entertained my audience that night,” the 16-time WWE Champion said.

Cena and AJ Styles had two big matches so far, one in SummerSlam 2016, and the other one at Royal Rumble 2017. While Styles won the bout at SummerSlam, Cena beat Styles to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

That was also the last time Cena won the WWE Championship, and since then Cena has focussed on his Hollywood career, and only makes part-time appearances at WWE.

