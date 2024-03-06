Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Kings Tonight?

Another game, another injury report with LeBron James’s name on it. LA Lakers will be hoping it’s nothing as they have suffered massively when James is not on the court.

LeBron James became the first player to reach 40,000 points in the history of the NBA against the Denver Nuggets, but the Lakers ended on a losing side. However, the King carried on his merry way against the OKC Thunder and helped the Lakers to a win after their loss to the Denver Nuggets with a double-double.

LeBron's struggle with injuries

The 2023–24 NBA season has seen LeBron James struggle with injuries. His left ankle suffers from peroneal tendinopathy and because of that, his name is often on the questionable list.

The case isn’t different for the game against the Sacramento Kings, and he is deemed questionable. However, the Lakers will breathe a sigh of relief as they won’t have another back-to-back till 26th March.

On March 4, LeBron James added 19 more points towards his journey to 41000 points against OKC Thunder and secured 11 rebounds as the Lakers won by 12 points against the Thunder.

The King is ruling the scoring charts by a huge margin as his record looks unbreakable.

LeBron James’ Performance in the Last 3 Games:

LeBron James scored 31, 26 and 19 in the last three games.

-Date: February 29 | Team: Washington Wizards

-Date: March 2 | Team: Denver Nuggets

-Date: March 4 | Team: OKC Thunder

LeBron, the difference maker?

LeBron has been the difference-maker for the Lakers whenever he is on the court. He is averaging over 8 assists per game in the last 3 games and over 25 points per game. LeBron might have struggled with scoring against the Thunder, but he almost did a triple-double by providing 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers will be hoping that he is fit to start and can contribute on both ends of the court. James has shown that he can hit 3-point shots when needed but fans will be hoping for more consistency in that aspect of the game.

