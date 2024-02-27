’Lebrick at It again’: Fans Roast LeBron James After Tweet About Son Bronny Being Better Than Some NBA Player Resurfaces Amid NBA Mock Draft

ESPN's latest NBA Draft projections have pushed Bronny down to a later round, hinting that he may not enter the NBA draft until 2025.

This came as a surprise since LeBron James had previously proclaimed his son, Bronny, as an imminent pick for the Lakers, given his remarkable gameplay.

However, Bronny's performance at USC has failed to meet the lofty expectations LeBron had set, prompting LeBron to reconsider his earlier comments and blame the draft analysts for creating unrealistic hype around his son.

Twitter or X fans criticized LeBron James for hypocritically altering his statement.

Some expressed support for him, citing that the tweet was made before Bronny's cardiac arrest.

Bronny had earlier suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session, a result of a previously unknown congenital heart defect.

Following this incident, he underwent multiple medical evaluations at prominent health centers like the Mayo Clinic, Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center, and his initial treatment site, the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

After recovering from his health setback, Bronny has been medically cleared to resume basketball.

LeBron James' Confidence in Bronny's NBA Potential

LeBron James, the LA Laker, confidently predicted that his son, Bronny, could easily snatch an active NBA player's roster spot. In his view, his son's basketball skills are impressive.

Presently, Bronny James, a guard for the USC Trojans, has a promising statistic with an average of 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season.

During an NBA Today discussion with Malika Andrews, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony expressed his continued admiration for Bronny James's game.

Givony reminded listeners of the four-month setback Bronny experienced due to a heart problem, starting in July, which greatly affected his season.

The analyst declared that Bronny is one of the best defenders among the freshmen and anticipated a dramatic transformation in Bronny's performance if he returns for his sophomore season, even hinting at his potential to be a lottery pick.

LeBron sentimentalized his son's debut NCAA game last December, labeling it as "everything" for the James family. According to LeBron, the emotional day ended positively, irrespective of the game's results, as Bronny stood strong and tall at the game's end.

Such a moment, to LeBron, signifies a blessing and a victory within itself.

