Julia Quinn Teases Bridgerton's Future Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere: Details On Next Stories And Shondaland Plans HERE

Bridgerton Season 3, which sees Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) finally exploring their romantic affections, premieres tomorrow, May 16, on Netflix. However, the author of the 8-book Bridgerton series, Julia Quinn, already has her sights set on whose story will be hitting the streaming giant next.

“I can't say a word, I'll get in so much trouble,” Quinn told People at the New York City premiere on May 13, before doubling down, saying, “I do know, but I can't say.”

Quinn noted that she's aware of who will be the center of attraction in the next Bridgerton installment.

So far, the first two of Quinn’s books — The Duke and I (Daphne and Simon's story) and The Viscount Who Loved Me (Anthony and Kate's story) — have been adapted for the screen, with the third season adapting Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Colin and Penelope's story) instead of An Offer From a Gentleman (Benedict’s story), per the chronological order of the books.

The decision to switch up the chronology has left fans wondering whether Bridgerton season 4 will return to Benedict's story or move on to Eloise's, which is explored in Quinn's To Sir Phillip, With Love.

Per Quinn, there are technically only “four [seasons] contracted, but Shonda [Rhimes] is saying eight, and she's the boss.”

Well, only time will tell which Bridgerton siblings' stories will be brought to life by Shonda Rhimes and Netflix in the future. In the meantime, here's what Julia Quinn has to say about Bridgerton Season 3, premiering on Netflix on May 16.

Author Julia Quinn gushes about Bridgerton Season 3 cast

"Obviously, it's the romance, and Nicola and Luke are amazing, but it's such an ensemble cast, and there are so many little moments with everyone, which I think are so fabulous,” Quinn said, about the upcoming Bridgerton season, which will premiere in two parts between May and June.

The show was renewed for a third and fourth season just a couple of months after Bridgerton Season 1 debuted and charmed viewers, with showrunner Rhimes previously hinting that the order of the storytelling may surprise viewers.

“We’re not necessarily going in order, but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories,” she told ET after Bridgerton Season 2 premiered to rave reviews in 2022.

“I do have a very specific plan of where we go each season — which one is which. Because you really have to start seeding in the other siblings and what's going on with them, to push them to the next season,” Rhimes told Variety later on, noting that the show creators have planned through “season 6 or maybe 7” already.

Julia Quinn rejoices in seeing her books adapted for the screen

Speaking to People in 2020, ahead of the premiere of Bridgerton season 1, Quinn compared the whole thing to a fairytale, saying, “It's just like Cinderella story. My one option didn't just get made, it got made by Shondaland.”

“My books are very tightly wound around the main characters… With the television series, especially when there’s such a big cast, you need to spread the focus a little bit, which they've done beautifully,” she added.

The first part of Bridgerton season 3 debuts on Netflix on May 16, with part 2 dropping on June 13.

Season 1 and 2 of Bridgerton along with its spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story is available for streaming on Netflix as well.

