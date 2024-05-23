Leon Edwards Reveals He Was Looking for Colby Covington Backstage to Slap Him After UFC 296 Win

Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes at UFC events? Leon Edwards just spilled some shocking details. After his UFC 296 victory, he went looking for Colby Covington. Why? To slap him. Covington's trash talk went too far this time. He made cruel remarks about Edwards' deceased father.

Is there a line even in fight promotion? Edwards thinks so. He couldn't let it slide. What did he plan to do? Slap Covington right then and there. But Covington was nowhere to be found. Did security whisk him away?

Edwards Recalls Emotional Toll of Covington's Trash Talk

Colby Covington is infamous for his trash talk, and his pre-fight comments before UFC 296 were no exception. During the press conference, he crossed the line by making cruel remarks about Leon Edwards' deceased father. Covington said, “I’m bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We’ll say ‘what’s up’ to your dad while we’re there.” These comments sparked intense anger in Edwards.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Edwards shared his reaction. He admitted he wanted to confront Covington physically after the fight. "Yeah, I looked for him backstage," Edwards revealed. "But they moved him; I don't know where he went, but he wasn't backstage at all. I think the security took him away, and I don't know where they put him, but he was somewhere."

Edwards didn’t hold back his feelings. “Slap him, that’s what I was looking to do,” he said. “I feel like he’s not a man. I feel like the way he talks and the way he says, he should be able to really back it up inside and outside the cage. For me, I don’t think he’s a man, he’s a weasel.”

Despite this intense encounter, Edwards remains focused on his career. He is gearing up for his next title defense against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. The fight is set to take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on July 27. As he prepares for this crucial matchup, Edwards continues to show why he is a true champion, both inside and outside the octagon.

Will Edwards' determination and skill continue to prevail in the octagon?

