How Much Does Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Earn At Inter Miami? Former US Navy Seal And MMA Fighter’s Salary Revealed

When you reach the top you might find yourself alone. But when Messi finds himself alone or in a problem, he has got his handyman Yassine Cheuko. Yassine Cheuko is his personal bodyguard. If anyone there’s anyone who’s always with Messi, it would be Cheuko. Even when Messi is on the field, his bodyguard patrols the sidelines, and is ever-vigilant. His brawny, muscular appearance, along with the fact that he defends the world's best player, has made a celebrity.

Yassine Chueko, Lionel Messi's bodyguard, gained widespread attention on social media. He is been seen racing down the sideline after Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi. However, he is not attempting to join Messi on the field but he’s there to keep the fans off it.

Chueko was reportedly hired to guard Messi after a personal suggestion from Inter Miami club president David Beckham. Chueko's duty is running around the edge of the pitch and successfully man-marking Messi throughout games. This is so that he may intercept any pitch invaders who try to approach the Miami captain.

Chueko also protects Messi before and after games, as well as when he is out with his family in public. He is a former American soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL.

Advertisement

What is Lionel Messi's bodyguard's salary?

Messi's personal bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, is reportedly paid a multimillion-dollar salary to look over the Argentine sensation. A position as unusual as Messi's Guard comes at a cost. According to The Sun, Chueko is allegedly paid $250,000 (£198,000) every year to look after Messi but in reality, it is reported that Cheuko receives $3 million to $3.5 million per year to care for the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner. He is part of a crew of 50 individuals entrusted with keeping their gaze firmly fixed on Lionel Messi.

His alertness and quickness enable him to quickly react to any potential pitch invaders attempting to reach the Miami captain. However, his total commitment to the post has greatly increased his online popularity. However, contradicting information has surfaced about his SEAL veteran identification. Regardless, Chueko's martial arts abilities have been demonstrated both on and off the field.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Overtakes Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Tom Brady, And Others In US Within 8 Months: Here’s Why