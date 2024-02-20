Lionel Messi Reportedly Donates 8th Ballon D'or To Barcelona Museum For This Heartwarming Reason

The Argentinian captain Lionel Messi won his record eighth Ballon d'Or for the 8th time in October 2023, beating Norway's UEFA Player of the Year and treble winner Erling Haaland. When Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final in 2022, Messi was a key player in leading his team to its first World Cup victory in 36 years.

The ex-Barcelona player might have taken his leap and gone to David Beckaham-owned MLS team Inter Miami, but the man hasn’t forgotten his old club's motto “Mes Que Un Club”. The catchphrase means “more than a club”. Messi left Barcelona in 2021 but still loves his club. He gave a replica of his 8the Ballon D’or to the Barcelona Museum. He has also given all his seven Ballon D’or’s to the Barcelona Museum in which one includes the Ballon Do’or he won while playing for PSG.

Why did Lionel Messi donate his 8th Ballon D’or to the Barcelona Museum?

Spanish journalist Miquel Blázquez recently reported that the Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi decided to give away his 8th Ballon D’or to the Barcelona Museum. In a post of X, Blázquez wrote, “Leo Messi has donated his eighth Ballon d'Or to the Barça museum. Although he did not win it as a Barça footballer, the Argentine star has made the gesture of giving it up so that it can be displayed along with the other seven he has won. Impossible not to miss him. #FCBarcelona” (English translated).

Many have been questioning that even though Messi is playing for Inter Miami, why is he sending his Ballon D’or’s to the Barca Museum? But it is just a simple gesture shown by Messi. He won six of his Ballon D’or during his tenure with Barcelona in years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 and all of the trophies are kept in the Barca museum. The seventh Ballon D’or Messi won was with PSG in 2021, which was also sent to the Barca Museum to carry his legacy. So, this doesn’t make the first time he’s sending his Ballon D’or’s to the Barca museum.

