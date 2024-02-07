Will Vince McMahon Ever Return to WWE After Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit? Huge Update on Future Plans

Trigger warning: The content below contains mentions of sexual trafficking and rape.

There’s a famous saying that goes, 'You can move on from your past, but your past will always stay with you.' This holds true for Vince McMahon, the former WWE Chairman, who is facing the consequences today for all the mistakes he made while running the company.

McMahon, despite sailing through every controversy in his life, appears to be completely consumed by the curse of former employee Janel Grant.

Vince McMahon had to step down as Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, WWE's parent company, after facing serious allegations of sexual trafficking. Now, his future return to WWE is uncertain.

To make matters worse, WWE is detaching itself from any association with McMahon, and if insiders are to be believed, not many in the company are enthusiastic about his return.

What do the WWE employees say about Vince’s return?

According to Fightful Select’s Q&A Backstage report, the talent within the WWE has been informed that McMahon’s association with WWE is effectively over, with no signs of his return in the future.

Though there hasn’t been any high-level meeting to discuss Vince’s return, the report says that the higher-ups in the company are distancing themselves from McMahon and are eager to move without him.

Advertisement

There are also some people who have been wondering if McMahon will try to join the company in some way or another, but it has been made clear to them that Vince McMahon has no role in WWE's future plans.

Furthermore, WWE is currently making efforts to exclude Vince McMahon from the WWE 2K24 video game, clearly demonstrating that the company has completely severed ties with the former Chairman.

As McMahon is headed for a big legal battle, it remains uncertain what will be his future. It appears unlikely that Vince will ever return to WWE given the grave allegations against him, and WWE’s plans to move without him.

ALSO READ: Major Brock Lesnar Report: WWE Cutting Ties With and Scrapping Major Plans for the Beast Incarnate

What did Janel Grant mention in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon?

Former WWE employee Janel Grant has filed a sexual trafficking lawsuit that reveals disturbing accounts of the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of Vince McMahon. Grant, who departed from the company in 2019, alleges in her lawsuit that McMahon not only sexually assaulted her but also exploited her as a mere 'sexual object' to facilitate his business transactions with other wrestlers.

She accused McMahon of sharing explicit pictures of her with other wrestlers, and businessmen, and said that McMahon allegedly sent her to the hotel rooms of other people, for his business. Grant also named John Laurinaitis, for raping her at a hotel.

Janel Grant dropped a bombshell by revealing that Vince McMahon sent her pictures to a WWE superstar who is also a UFC superstar, Brock Lesnar. Though Grant didn't mention Lesnar’s name, the allegations point towards him only. According to the lawsuit, Lesnar requested a photo of Grant 'peeing' and also asked for multiple other pictures of her.

Since then, though Lesnar has not spoken about the controversy that mentions his name, he has been pulled from WWE events. This also involved the WWE making last-minute changes at the Royal Rumble 2024, where Brock Lesnar was to enter at number 20.

According to journalist Dave Meltzer, Lesnar was replaced with NXT wrestler, Bron Breakker at the last minute as WWE didn’t want Lesnar to make an appearance till things settle down, at least for him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vince McMahon Accused of Sexually Abusing and Trafficking Former Employee in New Lawsuit: Details Inside