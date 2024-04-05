NFL rumor: Bills blocked Stefon Diggs from seeking Chiefs trade

After the trading bet, the Buffalo Bills are again facing a challenging situation. With a hefty $31 million dead money hit and a $4 million cap impact, the Bills have parted ways with their top wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs’ trading to the Houston Texan bit back their position. In addition, they included a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal, receiving a 2025 second-round in return. Well, the aftermath of their strategy is going nowhere.

Bills Veto Diggs-Chiefs Trade

A report was addressed on April 3, where Bills GM Brandon Beane declined the confirmation that Diggs requested a trade. Not only that, he also emphasized the difficulty of the decision and stressed that it was made after extensive deliberation. Above all, he kept the team’s best interests in mind. In a recent Tweet on X, he said, “Every move we make is because we're trying to win and we'll continue to do that going forward."

According to another report by NFL insider Chris Simms, the Bills specifically prevented Diggs from being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. This revelation was made during Simm’s appearance on PFT Live with Mike Florio. Simms revealed that Diggs was permitted to seek a trade with any team except the Chiefs.

The decision also stems from the Chief’s recent success against the Bills in the playoffs and their need for additional offensive weapons. He also told a reporter, “I did alert him that there had been some inquiries and that it wasn't 100 percent off the table.” Even after all this criticism swirling around after dropping the passes, the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, secured a Super Bowl victory.

Adding Diggs to the Chief’s roster would have formed a QB/WR tandem, making them the most dangerous pairing in the league. The dashing of Diggs’ contract has sparked speculation regarding his future in the NFL. Especially the possibility of him joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

Diggs’ future in the gridiron

It was initially met with criticism, causing an imbalance in the trade deal. The Huston Texan’s decision to modify Diggs’ contract has somewhat triggered scrutiny within the league. Nullifying the final three years of the athlete's substantial $96 million contract, Houston has transformed a long-term commitment into a shorter one.

The short-term agreement is now akin to a one-year rental. This strategic move gives Diggs the freedom and flexibility to explore the free agency market after the 2024 NFL season. Which has also amplified his incentive to perform at the highest level.

A significant portion of his earnings, which are around $22.52 million, will now be guaranteed for the upcoming 2024 season. Diggs has also found himself adding financial security and motivation to excel on the field. However, the potential to join forces with the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming season is a quite plausible scenario that is worth consideration.

