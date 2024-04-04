Why did the Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texans and did Josh Allen know about it?

Recently, the Buffalo Bills made a trade by sending wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. However, the move created waves on the NFL field. This also signaled a shift in the Bills’ roster composition.

General manager, Brandon Beane, has provided insight into the trade process, which somewhat indicates that someone else was also aware of Diggs' move. While he had a conversation with star quarterback Josh Allen about the trade, he got a hunch that Allen knew about the possibility.

Did Josh Allen see it coming?

The whole speculation suggests that the decision to trade Diggs was an ongoing discussion within the organization. This also indicated Bill’s roaster strategies for the upcoming season. But the question is at stake until any of the players confirm it. The trade involved more than just players' movement. It also had its financial implications, with Bill facing a substantial dead cap hit as a result.

However, it's worth noting that the trade will free up cap space in the future, which will provide the team with flexibility in future seasons. As the tradition of the trade has changed, Bills have changed in other areas. Due to this, the key players allowed wideouts like Gabe Davis and defensive end Leonard Floyd to leave in free agency.

In addition, they have released several players, including running back Nyheim Hines, center Mitch Morse, and defensive backs Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer. To manage the monetary structure, the Bills have restructured contracts with Josh Allen and tight-end Dalton Kincaid.

Bills' Head-Scratching Trade

The trade of Stefon Diggs has also been marked as a strategic shift in the Bills’ offensive approach. All these actions took place under the new offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. Diggs is no longer a part of the receiving corps, and with that, the Bills are banking on Josh Allen's evolution as a quarterback.

Allen will need to step up and become a force multiplier in both the running and passing games to compensate for Digg’s absence. This is why Allen is under more pressure; he needs to perform at a high level and lead the team’s offense effectively.

Ultimately, the success of the Bills Diggs era hinges on Allen’s ability to evolve as a quarterback. Their fans have already seen a very close bond and on-field chemistry between them. However, the question about his awareness of trading remains the same.

