Packers vs 49ers playoff history: How many times have the two teams played against each other in playoffs and who has won more?

The Green Bay and San Francisco 49ers often face off in the exciting NFL playoffs, making it a big competition. After beating the Dallas Cowboys 48-32, the Packers are all set to play against the 49ers in a record-setting game at Levi’s Stadium. This will be their 10th playoff match, creating a new NFL record. Let's explore their playoff history and find out: Who's been winning more in these intense showdowns?

Win-Loss Record:

Green Bay is currently behind in the overall series against San Francisco, having won 4 games and lost 5. The 49ers have come out on top in the last four matchups, including their latest showdown at Lambeau Field in the 2021 season, where they secured a 13-10 victory. They also triumphed in their previous meeting in San Francisco during the 2019 NFC Championship Game, with a convincing 37-20 win.

The Packers succeeded in the initial three meetings held consecutively during the 1995, 1996, and 1997 seasons. However, the 49ers broke this streak in the 1998 season, thanks to Terrell Owens' late touchdown catch from Steve Young.

The 49ers have defeated the Packers four times, with two wins at Lambeau Field and two in San Francisco. Notably, two out of the last three victories for the 49ers were secured through game-winning field goals as time expired.

The question arises whether Jordan Love can reverse this trend when facing the NFC's top team in 2024. The upcoming weekend will mark the fifth meeting between the Packers and 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Packers vs. 49ers playoff history

The playoff rivalry began in the 1995 NFC Divisional Round when the Packers secured a victory, marking the start of a recurring postseason duel. In the mid-2000s, the Packers and 49ers faced off in the 2001 and 2002 playoffs, providing fans with thrilling contests showcasing both teams' resilience and skill.

Throughout their playoff history, iconic quarterbacks like Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, and Steve Young have elevated the intensity and drama of these matchups.

A standout moment occurred in the 2012 NFC Divisional Round, where the Packers and 49ers delivered an unforgettable clash marked by offensive fireworks and defensive grit, with the 49ers emerging victorious.

Season Round Result 1995 Divisional Packers 27, 49ers 17 1996 Divisional Packers 35, 49ers 14 1997 Championships Packers 23, 49ers 10 Advertisement 1998 Wild card 49ers 30, Packers 27 2001 Wild Card Packers 25, 49ers 15 2012 Divisional 49ers 45, Packers 31 2013 Wild card 49ers 23, Packers 20 2019 Championships 49ers 37, Packers 20 2021 Divisional 49ers 13, Packers 10

1997

Conclusion

The Packers and 49ers playoff history stands as a riveting saga, with the upcoming clash at Levi’s Stadium marking their unprecedented 10th postseason encounter. Despite Green Bay's trailing record of 4 wins to 5 losses.

Recent encounters have favored the 49ers, securing victories through dramatic game-winning field goals and showcasing their resilience. As Jordan Love prepares to face the NFC's top team in 2024, the question looms whether he can reverse this trend and carve out a new chapter in the Packers vs. 49ers playoff narrative.

So, as we await the clash, the challenge remains: Can the Packers rewrite history, or will the 49ers continue their playoff dominance? The answers will unfold on the field, adding another compelling chapter to the storied Packers vs. 49ers playoff rivalry.

