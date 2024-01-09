NFL Wild Card round explained: What is it and how does it work?

Now that the regular season has ended, every NFL fan is looking forward to the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But what is a Wild Card round and how does it work? In simple words, it's a filter to evaluate the best teams to go ahead in the Super Bowl championship. Here are other details to explore about Wild Cards.

What is a Wild Card and how does it work?

The NFL comprises two conferences i.e. NFC and AFC which stands for National Football Conference and Asian Football Confederation. Both NFC and AFC are divided into four subdivisions. The team who succeeded in finishing with the best win-loss score in each division is declared as champions of that division.

Those champions of the four divisions automatically retain their spot in the postseason. There are a total of eight playoff spots in the NFL four of which spots are occupied by the divisional champions. The rest of the four are occupied by the teams that aren't divisional champions but have got the best win-loss record, overall.

Since 2020, the NFL has expanded its playoffs and wild-card teams have increased from two to three, in each conference. After the regular season comes the postseason where only 12 teams reach, 8 from the divisions, and others are wild card teams. The 12 teams that reached the wild card will face each other to reach the divisional round.

When is the 2024 Wild Card round and which teams are up against whom?

The Wild Card for the 2023 season starts January 13, 2024, and ends January 15, 2024. The first Wild Card game will be between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, on January 13. On the same day, the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Miami Dolphins at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The third game in the Wild card round is between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills on January 14. The game will be taking place at the Bills Stadium. On the same day, the Green Bay Packers will be facing the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Texas.

The second last game of the Wild Card round is between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions on January 14. The game will be held at the Ford Field, Michigan. The game of the Wild Card round will feature two Super Bowl winning teams Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will have a face-off on January 15.