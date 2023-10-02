Patrick Mahomes's iconic moment at Chiefs recent win over New York: Celebrated in legend LeBron James's style

Kansas City Chiefs won over the New York Jets with three points. Patrick Mahomes was definitely one of the star players of the match and helped the Kansas City Chiefs get a crucial win.

The win was definitely worth celebrating, but what's more notable was how Patrick Mahomes celebrated the win. Patrick's celebration style was similar to one of the legendary players of the NBA. Let's have a detailed look at the story:

When Patrick Mahomes did the Lebron James celebration after a crucial point win

Patrick Mahomes literally grabbed the win from the hands of the New York Jets. If it weren't for the 15-yard run that Patrick Mahomes made through the end zone, the Kansas City Chiefs would have struggled their way to win. However, when Patrick Mahomes made the run and the Kansas City Chiefs won the match, Patrick was seen celebrating in Lebron James style.

With his arms raised aside, looking directly at the crowd, Patrick Mahomes's celebration style looked similar to that of Lebron James. The NFL star appeared like this NBA legend when Lebron James celebrated an incredible record of becoming the all-time points leader in NBA history. Whether Patrick Mahomes intended to copy Lebron James, or not the win did come memorable because of him.