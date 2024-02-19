People's Choice Awards 2024: Travis Kelce Beats Lebron James, Lionel Messi And Stephen Curry To Win Athlete Of The Year

After winning the Super Bowl 2024, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won another prestige award recently. Travis Kelce beat legends like Lebron James, Lionel Messi, and Stephen Curry for the Athlete Of The Year People's Choice Award 2024.

Travis Kelce won Athlete Of The Year Award 2024

Following the Super Bowl 20024 win, Travis Kelce was named Athlete of the Year by People's Choice Awards 2024 on February 18. The award show that took place at the Santa Monica, California, Travis Kelce was absent from it. But he didn't miss out on the nomination list.

Along with him, there was Stephen Curry, Simone Biles, Sabrina Ionescu, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Coco Gauff on the nomination list. Travis Kelce beat all of them to become the winner of the Athlete Of The Year Award 2024. But apparently, Kelce doesn't think he's worthy of it.

During an episode of the New Heights podcast by the Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce called this nomination "F***ing nonsense." In fact, he didn't just criticize the award but also went ahead calling himself not worthy of it. "What did I do to get Athlete of the Year? I did SNL. How am I on this," Travis said, talking about his nomination.

While Travis Kelce might think that he's not worthy of this prestige, fans think otherwise. Well, this is the reason why he won the Athlete Of The Year Award 2024 because people think he's worth winning. If we look at it, he had a pretty wonderful season last season, breaking multiple records on the way to Super Bowl 2024.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift complimented him by winning a People's Choice Award herself

Just like her boyfriend Taylor Swift won the People's Choice Award 2024 for Social Celebrity of the Year. While Travis Kelce missed out on the award show for no known reason, Taylor Swift had a solid reason to not attend the award show where all her friends were present.

Taylor Swift was nominated for five nominations and won four out of them on Sunday. But she was in Australia for her Eras Tour performance and that's why she could not attend it. But while she didn't attend the award show, she got what she deserved.

