Fact Check: Did Gordon Ramsay KICK OUT Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce From His Hell's Kitchen Restaurant In Las Vegas?

After the Super Bowl 2024 win, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly went out with their friends to celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen restaurant. Apparently, the internet's favorite couple was kicked out of the Gordan Ramsay, and here's the reason why:

The reality behind Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting kicked out by Gordan Ramsay

According to an article posted by Latherland, two days after the Super Bowl 2024, celebrity chefs had to ask Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to leave their restaurant in Las Vegas. The trio is going viral on the internet, due to this story.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Net Worth 2024 - How Does He Spend His Millions?

"They showed up at Hell's Kitchen Las Vegas and demanded a table, even though the restaurant books out months in advance. One couple offered theirs for an autograph, and before long, the night became the Taylor show," the article had said.

Going forward, as per the story, the two started misbehaving, which ended up causing the restaurant authorities to call Gordan Ramsay. When the celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay came, he thrashed the two and didn't hold back in the choice of words.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Complete Relationship Timeline

But Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift constantly made fun of the restaurant owner when they ended up with Gordan kicking them out of the restaurant. Now that's the story that Latherland shared. But it's not a true story. It's all made up.

Advertisement

It is one of the many websites that contain disclaimers on most of their pages, explaining that what they have published is "tomfoolery, satire, and parody." In fact, in their Travis, Taylor, and Ramsay article as well, they said in the end "It never happened."

Also Read: Who Is Tavia Shackles? All About Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's Wife

Advertisement

So in simple words, the rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were never kicked out of Gordan Ramsay's restaurant in Las Vegas. It was just a made-up story and not a true one. But on the fun end, it was pretty entertaining. Entertaining but not true.