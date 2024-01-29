Roman Reigns vs The Rock current status revealed after Cody Rhodes wins WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Report

Cody Rhodes’ consecutive win at Royal Rumble 2024 has kind of put a roadblock on Roman Reigns vs The Rock WrestleMania 40 match. The ‘American Nightmare’ pointing to the WrestleMania 40 board after winning the Royal Rumble, has vowed to take on Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40, win the WWE Universal Championship, and ‘finish his storyline’.

That puts forth the question, is The Rock vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 40, scrapped? The answer is No. The possibility of the two cousins' match is still there and it still can happen. But there’s a catch to it.

How is WWE planning The Rock vs Roman Reigns match?

As per a report on Ringside News, the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is still on the cards, but the timing of it is unknown. It might happen that the company might not push the match for WrestleMania 40, after Cody’s win at Royal Rumble 2024, but that doesn’t mean that WWE doesn’t want the match to happen.

According to Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestler Observer Radio, he said, “The Roman and Dwayne match is still happening. I just don’t know where and Bryan you probably know where because you probably know discussions I may know too and I can’t talk about them but anyways the point is, it’s still happening,”

So, when is the match happening? According to journalist Justin Barrasso, the match between Roman Reigns vs The Rock could happen later in the future, potentially when the newly signed deal with Netflix comes into effect in 2025.

So, the match could be set up for next year, when Monday Night RAW is streamed on Netflix after the company signed a whopping, $5 billion deal with the streaming giant.

Since Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has also now been incorporated into the Board of Directors of the TKO Group, which now owns WWE, ‘The Great One’s match against Roman Reigns could be held next year.

Will The Rock have a special appearance at WrestleMania 40?

Since The Rock did not make an appearance at the Royal Rumble, it appears unlikely that he will compete in WrestleMania 40. However, he can still make a special appearance at WrestleMania 40, either in a quick showdown with some wrestler or come on to the ring, to to show some of his mic skills.

Secondly, since The Rock himself, laid speculations about a possible match in the near future, when he made a return to WWE on January 8, it can be said that he might make an appearance in WWE in some capacity or the other.

The Rock himself in a recent interview had said that the company does want a Roman Reigns vs The Rock match, and things had been finalized last time, but couldn’t materialize.

Now, since The Rock is also towards the end of his career, the 51-year-old Hollywood star wants to finish his story in WWE with a high, at WrestleMania 40.

So, The Rock’s final match in WWE will most probably be against his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

