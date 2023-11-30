Is The Rock actually 6'5? Why does Dwayne Johnson lie about his height?

Dwayne The Rock Johnson stands as one of the all-time favorites in WWE. Rocky has clinched WWE championships numerous times and even headlined WrestleMania multiple times, portraying a larger-than-life character in the wrestling world.

The Brahma Bull opted for retirement from his full-time WWE run in 2004 to venture into his Hollywood career. Dwayne Johnson swiftly ascended the ranks and made a mark in the industry, featuring in numerous Hollywood movies, spanning from the Fast and Furious franchise to the Jumanji series and other international hits.

Back in the day, WWE was considered the home of giants, with Vince McMahon adhering to the ideology that a wrestler must possess a tall and bulky physique, akin to Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, and other old-school superstars.

The industry underwent a transformation in the years following, with talents like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart challenging the notion that only large individuals could dominate. These superstars proved that even a smaller competitor could reign supreme in the land of giants.

What is The Rock’s real height?

The Rock was a powerhouse superstar, falling into the category of giants. The Brahma Bull and WWE have always claimed he is 6 feet, 5 inches tall. Fans, both outside and inside WWE, have always pointed out that he is actually 6 feet, 5 inches tall.

Fans compared his height to that of fellow superstars. John Cena, another WWE legend, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall. When we compare their height, Rock does not appear 4 inches taller than John Cena. The same goes for Roman Reigns, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall. When we compare their heights, they actually seem to be the same.

Some reports suggest that The People's Champion used heel boots, as many other wrestlers do, to look taller.

The real reason why Rock and WWE lied about the Brahma Bull's actual height is that WWE is a product where the best specimens entertain fans and engage in a fight; a person stepping inside the ring should look like one in thousands. To make Rock look more powerful, WWE used heel boots and lied about his height.

