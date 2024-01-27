The Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 Match Status

WWE's intentions for WrestleMania 40 remain uncertain as they try to confirm The Rock's participation. There have been rumors suggesting that the headline match could feature Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns, contending for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, if WWE successfully persuades The Rock to compete against his cousin, they might opt for that matchup instead.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that The Rock has not formally committed to a wrestling deal.

He Wrote:-“According to WWE sources, Johnson has not officially signed a deal to wrestle for the company but the key word said about that is “Yet.” It is known that he is willing and said to be wanting to do a match with Roman Reigns and is strong on doing it at WrestleMania, but that is not locked in as of this week.”

WWE and Netflix recently announced a significant partnership, and it was revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has joined the Board of Directors at TKO Group Holdings. The famous actor has also gained complete ownership of his trademarked name, "The Rock," and has entered into a new agreement with the company for services and merchandising.

Vince McMahon, commenting on The Rock's new WWE deal, highlighted the longstanding connection between The Rock's family and himself. McMahon expressed confidence in The Rock's ability to contribute to the success of TKO Group Holdings.

Advertisement

In an official press release, McMahon stated, "Very few individuals grasp the intersection of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are delighted to have him join the TKO board to elevate our company to new heights."

TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel, who has a history of working with The Rock through Endeavor's WME agency, acknowledged the actor's talents and emphasized his role in advancing TKO's goals. Emanuel expressed excitement about partnering with Dwayne Johnson, citing his proven ability to create content and build globally recognized consumer brands.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson secures huge payday for TKO board of directors appointment apart from full ownership of 'The Rock' name

Fan Expectations and Speculations:

The mere mention of The Rock vs Roman Reigns has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community, sparking intense debates and discussions among fans. Social media platforms are ablaze with speculation as enthusiasts dissect every piece of information, hoping for a confirmation of the blockbuster bout.

The anticipation for WrestleMania 40 is reaching unprecedented levels, fueled by the possibility of witnessing these two generational talents collide in the squared circle.

ALSO READ: John Cena WrestleMania 40 status: The Cenation Leader opens up on availability for biggest wrestling show of the year