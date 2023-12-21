Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 spoiler: Shocking possible plan for the Tribal Chief and his title reign revealed

Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief, has cemented himself in the immortals of WWE. with his historic 1200-plus days of championship reign. Reigns made his return to WWE as the Head of the Table, alongside legendary manager Paul Heyman as his Wiseman.

The Head of the Table captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020; he then faced Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion winner takes match at WrestleMania 38. Reigns managed to capture the WWE championship and was crowned the WWE Undisputed Champion.

Roman Reigns continued his reign of dominance and evented three WrestleMania’s in a row and came out victorious as the champion at the end.

The Tribal Chief, last main event WrestleMania 39 against the Royal Rumble 2023, winner Cody Rhodes,. Reigns defeated Rhodes and retained his title successfully.

Reign's last major match was against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023, where he defeated LA Knight cleanly and retained his Undisputed Championship successfully.

According to some previous reports, Rhodes is still the most favorable to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

A recent report by Xero News revealed Roman Reigns will retain his WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

When will Roman Reigns drop his WWE championship?

The report by Xero News suggests Roman Reigns will retain his WWE undisputed championship at WrestleMania 40.

The same report also suggests the reason why WWE wants Roman Reigns to retain his WWE undisputed universal championship. According to the report, WWE wants Roman Reigns to cross Hulk Hogan’s championship record.

The report also revealed the proper time when Reigns can drop his WWE Undisputed Championship, and the date revealed was Royal Rumble 2025 next year.

“Current Plans are - Roman Reigns is winning at Wrestlemania 40, the decision has been made 2 weeks ago. They are breaking Hogan's record he will drop the title at the Royal Rumble 2025.” Xero News

