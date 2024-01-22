Royal Rumble 2024 poised to become most-watched WWE event ever for THIS reason
Read to know the real reason why WWE Royal Rumble 2024 pay-per-view event will be the most-watched Royal Rumble event ever...
WWE is gearing up for their first big pay-per-view event of 2024, the Royal Rumble 2024, which will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in Florida. This year's Royal Rumble will be the 37th edition of the event.
The Royal Rumble is one of the top five major events that WWE organizes annually, and it's famous for its exciting surprise returns during the Rumble matches.
During the Royal Rumble, WWE holds two separate matches, one for men and another for women. In each match, 30 superstars enter the ring at intervals of 90 seconds. The last person standing earns the opportunity to challenge any champion of their choosing and headline WrestleMania.
Last year The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2023 match-up and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE undisputed championship, he fell short and Roman Reigns successfully retained his title at WrestleMania 39.
A recent report by WON, shared an interesting fact about Royal Rumble 2024, according to a post by a Twitter user, Royal Rumble 2024 will be the most viewed Royal Rumble ever.
He stated the reason behind it, “This year's Royal Rumble is poised to become WWE's most-watched event EVER. Peacock is set to receive a bump in subscribers due to the NFL broadcasting a playoff match on the streaming service this month.”
Royal Rumble 2024 match card
- 30 Men's Royal Rumble Match
- 30 Women's Royal Rumble Match
- Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship
- Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship
All Royal Rumble winners
1. 1988: Big John Studd
2. 1989: Jim Duggan
3. 1990: Hulk Hogan
4. 1991: Hulk Hogan
5. 1992: Ric Flair
6. 1993: Yokozuna
7. 1994: Co-winners - Lex Luger and Bret Hart
8. 1995: Shawn Michaels
9. 1996: Shawn Michaels
10. 1997: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
11. 1998: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
12. 1999: Mr. McMahon
13. 2000: The Rock
14. 2001: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
15. 2002: Triple H
16. 2003: Brock Lesnar
17. 2004: Chris Benoit
18. 2005: Batista
19. 2006: Rey Mysterio
20. 2007: The Undertaker
21. 2008: John Cena
22. 2009: Randy Orton
23. 2010: Edge
24. 2011: Alberto Del Rio
25. 2012: Sheamus
26. 2013: John Cena
27. 2014: Batista
28. 2015: Roman Reigns
29. 2016: Triple H
30. 2017: Randy Orton
31. 2018: Shinsuke Nakamura
32. 2019: Seth Rollins
33. 2020: Drew McIntyre
34. 2021: Edge
35. 2022: Brock Lesnar
36. 2023: Cody Rhode
37. 2024: TBA
