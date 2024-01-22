Royal Rumble 2024 poised to become most-watched WWE event ever for THIS reason

WWE is gearing up for their first big pay-per-view event of 2024, the Royal Rumble 2024, which will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in Florida. This year's Royal Rumble will be the 37th edition of the event.

The Royal Rumble is one of the top five major events that WWE organizes annually, and it's famous for its exciting surprise returns during the Rumble matches.

During the Royal Rumble, WWE holds two separate matches, one for men and another for women. In each match, 30 superstars enter the ring at intervals of 90 seconds. The last person standing earns the opportunity to challenge any champion of their choosing and headline WrestleMania.

Last year The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2023 match-up and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE undisputed championship, he fell short and Roman Reigns successfully retained his title at WrestleMania 39.



A recent report by WON, shared an interesting fact about Royal Rumble 2024, according to a post by a Twitter user, Royal Rumble 2024 will be the most viewed Royal Rumble ever.



He stated the reason behind it, “This year's Royal Rumble is poised to become WWE's most-watched event EVER. Peacock is set to receive a bump in subscribers due to the NFL broadcasting a playoff match on the streaming service this month.”



ALSO READ: Will Roman Reigns vs The Rock take place at WWE Elimination Chamber next month? Find ou t

Advertisement

Royal Rumble 2024 match card

30 Men's Royal Rumble Match

30 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship

Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship



All Royal Rumble winners



1. 1988: Big John Studd

2. 1989: Jim Duggan

3. 1990: Hulk Hogan

4. 1991: Hulk Hogan

5. 1992: Ric Flair

6. 1993: Yokozuna

7. 1994: Co-winners - Lex Luger and Bret Hart

8. 1995: Shawn Michaels

9. 1996: Shawn Michaels

10. 1997: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

11. 1998: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

12. 1999: Mr. McMahon

13. 2000: The Rock

14. 2001: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

15. 2002: Triple H

16. 2003: Brock Lesnar

17. 2004: Chris Benoit

18. 2005: Batista

19. 2006: Rey Mysterio

20. 2007: The Undertaker

21. 2008: John Cena

22. 2009: Randy Orton

23. 2010: Edge

24. 2011: Alberto Del Rio

25. 2012: Sheamus

26. 2013: John Cena

27. 2014: Batista

28. 2015: Roman Reigns

29. 2016: Triple H

30. 2017: Randy Orton

31. 2018: Shinsuke Nakamura

32. 2019: Seth Rollins

33. 2020: Drew McIntyre

34. 2021: Edge

35. 2022: Brock Lesnar

36. 2023: Cody Rhode

37. 2024: TBA

ALSO READ: WWE rumor: Triple H may opt for Roman Reigns vs The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for THIS reason