San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Utah Jazz Tonight? Deets Inside

The Utah Jazz are gearing up for a chance to halt their six-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they head out to battle against the San Antonio Spurs. However, both teams find themselves at a disadvantage due to lack of players.

The journey post-trade deadline has been challenging for Utah, with a dismal performance of 3 wins and 17 losses since the day they traded three key players for future draft picks. This current trajectory of the Jazz team has led to division among their fans.

Despite their enthusiasm for the season to come to an end, the Jazz have found themselves to be the underdogs, with the Spurs being 1.5-point favorites. The matchup is set to commence at 7:00 pm MST.

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Against the Utah Jazz Tonight?

For the Spurs, there are doubts about Victor Wembanyama's ankle and Keldon Johnson's status. Meanwhile, the absence of Jordan Clarkson due to back issues and Kris Dunn due to a suspension will handicap the Jazz, while Lauri Markkanen's quad injury remains uncertain.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Preview

Taking the mantle of hosts, the Utah Jazz will engage in a head-on Western Conference showdown with the San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center on Wednesday night where one team stands at the brink of elimination.

The scenario sees the Spurs perched at the West's bottom position while the Jazz remain eight games short of a playoff spot at 12th place. The two face-offs of the season have watched the Jazz triumph over the Spurs, each win marked by double-digit leads.

Despite the lack of stellar competition, the young, upcoming stars have managed to keep the intrigue afloat.

With a roster replete with flourishing talent and the recent incorporation of last summer's top draft pick, the Spurs began the season with heightened expectations.

However, these favorable circumstances haven't translated into a surge in victories, placing the Spurs among the teams with most losses in the NBA.

Unstable performance has been their downfall with triumphs against stalwarts like the Suns followed by losses to probable playoff dropouts like the Grizzlies or Nets.

Displaying evident signs of struggle with a 7-29 road record and a more concerning 9-27 home record, the Spurs certainly seem flawed. This typically emotionless play towards the season's end is expected to bring forth changes in the coming off-season.

While the Western Conference race seems to be slipping away from the Jazz, they are gearing up for a fight against the Spurs to delay what seems imminent. Their recent record with a string of three losses and eight losses from the last nine games suggests they have perhaps given up on the season.

The path ahead doesn't get any easier after this match, marking a critical juncture in their season. A commendable home record may bolster their conviction, but it is uncertain how they will tackle this match with minimal stakes.

Being a few games shy of the last playoff spot from their current 12th position implies that their outcome has been more or less decided.

Streaming Details

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Prediction

Spurs 124- 135 Jazz

