Sarfaraz Khan Opens Up on Heartbreaking Run Out During India Debut, Ravindra Jadeja Reacts

The first day of the third Test match between India and England was quite special as the day saw some magnificent knocks by Indian batters. What made it more special was the young gun Sarfaraz Khan’s blazing debut for Team India as he went on to smash a quick half-century off his bat.

Scoring 62 runs off 66 balls, Khan smashed 9 fours and 1 six. His debut was much awaited and when it finally came, he came out all guns blazing. However, the knock, which everyone thought would continue for quite some time came to an end after a terrible run-out mix-up with his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja, who was on the batters’ end.

However, Khan reacted positively to the runout and said, “At times there is miscommunication, and it is a part of the game. Sometimes you get run out. Such kind of things happen.” He also didn’t shy away from mentioning the help he received from Jadeja throughout the innings.

He said, “I talked to him at lunchtime. I am the type of batter who likes to talk while batting about what is going on. So, I told Jadeja to keep talking to me while I bat. He supported me a lot today and spoke to me at lunchtime.”

Advertisement

“He told me how the debutants feel and how he felt as a debutant. I was a bit nervous, especially when I played my first sweep and missed it. But he told me to take some time and it would be easy. I listened to him and tried implementing it,” he further added.

Jadeja also apologised to Sarfaraz for his wrong call, which led to the latter’s departure, on social media. Putting on an Instagram story, Jadeja wrote, “Feeling bad for @sarfarazkhan97. It was my wrong call. Well played.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma once shared how Virat Kohli impressed her when they were dating: 'His memory is so good'

Sarfaraz’s debut brought tears to the eyes of his father and wife, who watched him receive his India cap live from the stadium. He along with his family was visibly emotional as he could finally realise his dream after waiting for so long, despite his great performances in domestic cricket. His father, who made so many sacrifices for his son’s cricket, was also seen kissing the Indian badge on his cap.

He also received a surprise call from his younger brother Musheer, who was a part of the Indian squad for the U19 World Cup 2024, at the end of the day. Musheer termed his knock “Number 1” as he couldn’t stop himself from applauding his elder brother’s magnificent inning.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Wore Jersey No. 7, Leaving Everyone in Splits