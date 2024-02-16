Aly Goni has a huge fan following in the industry and is quite active on social media. Sharing a romantic relationship with Jasmin Bhasin, the actor is quite open about his personal life, and fans' love for 'JasLy' is growing each day. Well, Aly is an ardent fan of cricket and follows the sport closely. Here's what he wrote for the Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who recently landed his national debut.

Aly Goni lauds cricketer Sarfaraz Khan

The Indian cricket team is playing its third test match against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Looking forward to the great performances of the team, cricket fans are following the match closely. One of the ardent fans, amongst others, is Aly Goni.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a picture of the young player Sarfaraz Khan sharing an emotional moment with his father upon making his debut for Team India. Besides sharing the heartwarming frame, Aly lauds Sarfaraz and congratulates him for receiving the opportunity to play for the team for the first time.

The picture shows the cricketer embracing his father and expressing delight over getting selected for the Indian team. Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz's father, delightedly looks at him, feeling proud. The Bigg Boss 14 fame writes, "This boy won millions of hearts here and after his performance some more millions (clap emoji) congratulations @sarfarazkhan97 u deserve this..Mashallah"

Advertisement

Have a look Aly Goni's story:

Anil Kumble presents Sarfaraz Khan with a test cap

Sarfaraz Khan finally got his chance on Thursday (Feb 15) when Anil Kumble, the former Indian cricketer, presented him with his first Test cap in Rajkot. This confirmed his debut after a few alterations were made to the team for the third test against England.

Sarfaraz didn't waste any time and immediately rushed to his father and wife for a heartfelt embrace. Naushad Khan lovingly kissed the BCCI's badge on his son's first Test cap. This beautiful moment captured a whirlwind of emotions and is now spreading like wildfire on social media.

Speaking of his performance in the test match, he scored 62, thereby completing his half-century. For the unversed, Sarfaraz Khan played for the Ranji Trophy before making his national debut.

ALSO READ: Has Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's friendship turned sour? Here's what we know