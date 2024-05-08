Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad set to depart for Ludhiana with Akeer; Will Sahiba be able to stop him?

Teri Meri Doriyaann is keeping the audiences hooked to their screens with back-to-back intriguing twists in the storyline. The show, which was recently fast-forwarded by six years, is currently focusing on Sahiba and Anagd’s clash over Akeer’s custody.

The two are constantly locking horns over the same. In the upcoming episode, Sahiba will be seen making an excuse for illness and getting out of jail. She reaches the hospital to meet Akeer. However, after arriving there, Sahiba learns that Angad has taken Akeer to Ludhiana.

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria as Sahiba and Angad.

Sahiba vows to get back Akeer

Teri Meri Doriyaann is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. Sahiba, who was taken into custody after being falsely accused of kidnapping Akeer, steps out of the prison to fight for her child’s custody. She recalls how one of her jail mates told her about faking unconsciousness to get out of jail.

Sahiba injures her head by bashing it on the washroom mirror. She manages to reach the hospital where Akeer is admitted.

On the other hand, Angad threatens the doctor to give him permission to take Akeer with him. He calls himself Akeer’s father and eventually convinces the facility staff. Angad takes Garry with him in the ambulance to Ludhiana.

Garry tries to persuade Angad to resolve differences with Sahiba and reunite with her again. However, Angad remains adamant and states that he is upset because of the misdeeds Sahiba did with him.

Sahiba arrives at the hospital just when Angad is leaving from there along with Akeer and Garry. Sahiba gets to know Akeer’s whereabouts from the doctor, who also tells her that Angad took away Akeer despite their objections.

Here’s a highlight from a recent installment of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Set against a Punjabi backdrop, Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around the intertwining tale of Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada among others in pivotal roles.

The drama series is backed by Cockrow and Shaika Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

