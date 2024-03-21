Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In on Highly Anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight With Bold Claim

The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson showdown is going to be on July 20, and the anticipation around the fight is building with every passing day. As usual with the boxing bouts, the bets are already being placed.

While some bet on Mike Tyson, others are concerned about his age. Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal is dealing with a combination of the two.

What did Shaq have to say?

On The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion discussed whether Mike Tyson could knock out Jake Paul. "I know he can; of course he can," Shaq said. Shaq, on the other hand, reminded the other two podcast members, Bert Kreischer and Adam Lefkoe, of the term "father time."

The term refers to the fact that no athlete, regardless of sport, can completely avoid the effects of aging on his or her body and ability to perform at peak levels. Shaq emphasizes that he is not being negative, but if things were different in reality, he would also be playing right now.

Shaquille O’Neal questions the ambition of Jake Paul

On his show 'The Big Podcast', the Los Angeles Lakers champion asked, "If you're Jake Paul, do you feel good about beating a 57-year-old Mike Tyson?" I believe he is around 57–60 years old. If Jake Paul wins, will he be satisfied? When the fight was finalized a few weeks ago, netizens posed similar questions to the famous American YouTuber.

While Shaq appears to be concerned about morality, Tyson is unconcerned. The boxing champion has already begun his preparations, and it appears that he does not want to use his age as an excuse!

Career Records for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is considered one of the best boxers ever to play the sport. The legendary boxer retired with a record of 50 wins, out of which he won 44 fights with a knockout. He has just lost six fights in his career.

Jake Paul has taken boxing seriously, but his record is nowhere near that of Mike Tyson in this sport. As a professional boxer, Jake has played eight fights and won seven of them. He might be a favorite against Tyson because of his age, but he shouldn’t take the fight lightly.

