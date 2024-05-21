Manoj Bajpayee is proud of his 'upper middle-class' life; reveals why he drives cheap car: 'The limit is Ambani'

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, celebrated for his versatility, has exhibited remarkable performances throughout his career, spanning over a decade. As he gears up for his upcoming release Bhaiyya Ji on May 24, 2024, which marks his 100th film, Bajpayee emphasizes his commitment to a modest 'upper-middle-class' life.

The actor further remarked that human ambition knows no bounds, with the relentless pursuit of wealth being a common desire. However, he emphasized the importance of choosing between greed and inner peace, affirming his personal commitment to the latter.

Manoj Bajpayee on living a 'middle-class' life

In a recent interview on the RealHit YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his lifestyle, stating that he leads an 'upper-middle-class life.' He emphasized the importance of financial independence, suggesting that one should strive to have enough money to not depend on others. Bajpayee expressed his belief that he couldn't aspire to be excessively wealthy like some, as there seems to be no limit to it.

He said, “You need to have enough money for medical expenses and for your children’s education. You need to be able to life a comfortable, dignified life where you don’t have to borrow money from anybody. That’s it. Otherwise, there’s no limit. The limit is Ambani. There are lots of rich people in the world, and I cannot become like them through acting. You have to set your own limits and rein in your greed.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee further added that maintaining peace comes from viewing money as a by-product of one's work. He stressed that prioritizing the work itself, rather than being driven solely by monetary gain, ensures longevity and fulfillment in one's journey. Bajpayee firmly believes in this principle, advocating against compromising on the essence of one's endeavors for mere financial gain.

The Bhaiyya Ji actor also embraced the notion of living a 'middle-class life,' attributing his choice to the peace it affords. Manoj also disclosed his preference for driving a small car, despite owning both large and small vehicles.

“We live a middle-class life. And we are proud of it. But here’s what happens, when you make a name for yourself, luxuries follow. I don’t have to ask for them. But at the end of the day, we prefer our upper-middle-class life because that’s where the peace lies. You have to choose between greed and peace, and we choose peace… I have a big car and a cheap, small car. I prefer driving the small car whenever we’re going out together or I’m going to buy groceries,” the actor added.

Manoj Bajpayee is enjoying The Family Man shoot

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee shared insights into the shooting experience of The Family Man, expressing his enjoyment of the process. He said, “Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main aur phir aapke iske liye aana tha. Main family man ki hi shooting kar raha tha. (I am enjoying it a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass).”

More about Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee gears up for his upcoming movie Bhaiyya Ji, portraying a charismatic and Robin Hood-like character. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar, the film is slated for release on May 24 under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on insider vs outsider debate in industry; says, ‘It becomes an excuse'