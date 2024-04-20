‘She Is Going to Sue You’: Fans Show Disappointment Toward Antonio Brown for Trolling Caitlin Clark Even After Being Blocked

Recently, former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has landed himself in hot water and not due to any notable success.

His troubles started in March, with what looked like an innocuous congratulatory note to Caitlin Clark for her remarkable feat of surpassing Pete Maravich in the history of NCAA's Division 1.

However, Brown's controversy continued when he posted another upsetting #CTESPN series on his X account. This post showed a manipulated image of Clark on a WNBA court, unfairly depicting her with blonde hair and exaggerated physical characteristics.

Such targeted harassment happened just after Clark had signed a significant contract with the Indiana Fever.

Many fans didn't like this post from Brown and showed their support for Clark. Some of the tweets are as follows:

This wasn't Brown's first negative comment about Clark. He has made bold statements questioning Clark's gender before.

The situation only gravitated when he posted an unsettling tweet days later, stating, “Caitlin Clark looks likе shе kееps it hairy.”

This tweet triggered widespread attention, provoking Clark to block Brown on the X platform and issue a clarion call against this continuous harassment.

Despite experiencing severe backlash from WNBA fans and getting blocked, Brown didn't show any indication of backing off. He recently made yet another jab at Clark, this time aiming for her team contract.

Caitlin Clark's Path to Record-Breaking Endorsement Deals

Emerging Indiana Fever player and top WNBA Draft pick, Caitlin Clark, is reportedly on the verge of clinching an impressive endorsement contract with Nike, rumored to be in the ballpark of eight figures., the gossip mill hints at her getting a signature shoe as part of the deal.

However, Nike isn’t the only company sighting her lucrative talent; both Under Armour and Adidas have also put forward substantial offers.

Reports hint that Caitlin Clark is about to secure a substantial deal with Nike, to be valued above $20 million. Along with this, Nike intends to roll out a signature line of basketball sneakers specifically for Clark. Upon hearing the news, Brown decided to double down on his ridicule of Clark using another #CTESPN meme.

Clark's rising star status is undeniable, following her exceptional performances at the University of Iowa, where she broke records and amassed a significant fanbase. Her popularity peaked during the women's NCAA Tournament, especially in the championship face-off against South Carolina, which attracted almost 19 million viewers.

The excitement surrounding this year's WNBA Draft was tangible, with viewer numbers hitting record-breaking figures. Clark is predicted to secure one of the most profitable sneaker deals in WNBA history, thanks to her expanding portfolio of endorsements, which already includes heavy hitters like Gatorade, State Farm, and Panini.

