'Not Friendship Bracelets': When Josh Allen shared hilarious advice to Travis Kelce on how to attract Taylor Swift

Josh Allen and Travis Kelce are great friends, both on-field and off-field. During the time-frame when Travis Kelce was trying to go on a date with Taylor Swift, Josh Allen shared hilarious advice for how to attract a high-profile celebrity. Bills' star quarterback was linked with Hailee Steinfeld back then.

What advice did Josh Allen give to Travis Kelce who was seeking Taylor Swift's attention back then?

Josh Allen was linked with Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 25, 2023. So back then he had pretty much experience of how to attract a celebrity like Taylor Swift. And he shared the tip with Travis Kelce, in a hilarious manner. In August 2023, Josh Allen's interview on the Up & Adams Show was released on YouTube.

Show host Kay Adams and Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen sat next to each other, for a friendly conversation. During the interview, Josh Allen and Kay talked about a lot of things. The interview ended with Josh Allen, talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

As the conclusion of the interview arrived, Kay Adams told Josh Allen how she was controlling herself for not asking relationship questions. But while she didn't ask anything about his relationship, she revealed what she had planned in her notes.

"I was gonna go there. I was gonna say, 'Travis Kelce tried to hang out with Taylor Swift and she said no. Do you have any advice for players who want to attract Superstar talents'," the show host had said. Travis revealed trying to give Taylor a friendship band with her number during his New Heights podcast.

Josh Allen shared a hilarious reply. "Not a friendship bracelet," he said sarcastically. "I'm surprised though. It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce. It's hard," Josh Allen had said, concluding his reply. Well, if we look at it, the bracelet is what worked out for Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift during an interview with Time revealed how it was Travis Kelce's bracelet gesture that she found cute. This is what led to their first date and eventually becoming a major factor in their relationship, to begin with in the first place.